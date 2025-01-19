Is Exxon Mobil (XOM) One of the Best Plastics and Rubber Stocks to Buy According to Analysts?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Plastics and Rubber Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) stands against the other best plastics and rubber stocks to buy according to analysts.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a crucial component of the manufacturing industry, the Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing subsector produces commodities by processing raw rubber and plastic materials. Rubber Product Manufacturing and Plastics Product Manufacturing are the two primary groups that make up the industry. Since rubber is increasingly being replaced by plastics, the subsector mostly concentrates on single-material goods. First-line supervisors, team assemblers, and machine operators are important jobs in this industry. As of December 2024, the subsector employed about 718,300 people, of whom 545,300 were production and nonsupervisory workers. All employees made an average of $29.68 per hour, with production workers making $25.03. In 2023, the median yearly salary for occupations was $36,140 for hand packers and $67,440 for first-line managers.

The dynamics of the industry are reflected in workplace safety and pricing patterns. As per the aforementioned report, the subsector recorded 16 fatalities and 2.9 recordable injury cases per 100 full-time employees in 2023. As the number of enterprises steadily increased to 14,536 in Q2 2024, productivity remained a priority. While import and export price indexes showed stability in December 2024, price trends as shown by the Producer Price Index (PPI) showed a minor decline (-0.1%). By striking a balance between labor demands, safety regulations, and pricing pressures, the industry’s performance and trends highlight its importance to the economy.

According to a report by MNI, there are 13,675 businesses in the rubber and plastics industry in the United States, and their yearly sales total $553 billion. In 2023, employment increased from 846,729 to 858,177, a 1.35% growth. Public ownership is 9%, compared to 5% in manufacturing, while minority and female ownership rates are 2% and 1%, respectively. Materials are imported at a rate of 19% compared to 11% for manufacturing as a whole, while exports reach 42% of distribution, which is higher than the manufacturing average of 29%. The Midwest has 35% of manufacturers, whereas the South has 31%. This is due to the region’s close proximity to major automotive hubs like Kentucky.

The market for rubber and plastic products has expanded significantly in recent years. According to The Business Research Company, it will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% by 2025. The historical period saw growth due to industrialization and manufacturing expansion, automotive industry expansion, consumer goods production, medical and healthcare sector growth, and packaging industry evolution. The market for rubber and plastic products is also projected to increase significantly during the next years. It will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

