Is Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) the Best Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Stock to Buy for 2025?

Hydrogen produced from renewable electricity could transform heavy industry and transportation, offering a clean, sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. Seen as a key to decarbonizing heavy industry, hydrogen provides a greener way to generate heat and power vehicles. While global investments in renewable energy have surged, electricity alone can’t meet the fuel needs of many industrial operations. Hydrogen steps in as a versatile option, functioning much like traditional oil and gas, allowing vehicles to run on clean fuel instead of petrol or diesel. The global hydrogen market, worth $148 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to $259 billion by 2033 at a steady CAGR of 5.75%. Moreover, BloombergNEF predicts hydrogen supply will expand thirtyfold, reaching 16.4 million metric tons annually by 2030.

Hydrogen holds immense potential, but its adoption still faces significant challenges. A 2024 report by IDTechEx estimated that only 4% of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) will run on hydrogen in the next two decades. However, it projected that around 20% of ZEV trucks could be hydrogen-powered by 2044. The report emphasized that expanding blue, gray, and green hydrogen markets—combined with supportive government policies—could accelerate innovation in fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

In the global hydrogen race, the United States is positioned to be a leading player, thanks to its mature projects and favorable tax policies that incentivize hydrogen development. However, the sector’s future faces uncertainty with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump. Reduced federal support for green hydrogen initiatives could make it difficult for the industry to compete with cheaper fossil-fuel alternatives like natural gas, putting billions of dollars in planned projects at risk. “Lots of people in industry continue to see the long-term value of producing hydrogen to the U.S. economy and for export around the world,” said Frank Wolak, president and CEO of the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association. “But there’s definitely a trepidation about what this industry looks like going into 2025.”

Overall, hydrogen remains in its early stages. The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Global Hydrogen Review 2024 highlighted sluggish policy implementation in critical sectors like heavy industry, refineries, and long-haul transport. In 2023, global hydrogen demand reached just over 97 million tons, with a modest rise to 100 million tons expected in 2024—largely driven by economic trends rather than effective policy measures. As the IEA stated, "Hydrogen demand remains concentrated in refining and industrial applications, where it has been used for decades. Its adoption in new applications crucial for the clean energy transition—such as heavy industry, long-distance transport, and energy storage—accounts for less than 1% of global demand, despite a 40% growth compared to 2022."

