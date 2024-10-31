Is Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) the Best Energy Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) stands against the other energy stocks.
In an interview on October 3 with CNBC, Andy Critchlow, who serves as the head of news for the EMEA region at S&P Global Commodity Insights, discussed the current state of the oil market and the potential implications of various geopolitical events on oil prices.
Critchlow noted that the oil market is facing “dangerous times” due to a high level of geopolitical risk and that it’s hard for anyone in that market to gauge the direction of the market. However, he pointed out that this geopolitical uncertainty has not yet been reflected in the price of oil, despite events between Israel and Iran and numerous attacks on oil shipping in the Strait of Hormuz over the past two years. The price of oil has not surged significantly and there is no geopolitical risk premium as oil still is currently trading at less than $75 per barrel.
Critchlow also discussed the potential impact of a disruption to Iranian oil supplies, which account for around 4% of global supply. He noted that any attack on Iranian oil facilities or refineries could have a significant knock-on effect in the region. However, Critchlow noted that the market is looking ahead to next year and the potential for an excessive supply, there is already an idled supply of 5.6 million barrels per day on the sidelines.
According to Critchlow, the oil market is also challenged by supply and demand imbalances and the potential for a price war between OPEC+ members is a real concern. Critchlow commented on recent comments from the Saudi Energy Minister on October 2, who warned of the potential for $50 oil if OPEC+ members don’t stick to agreed-upon production limits. Critchlow interpreted this as a veiled threat, suggesting that Saudi Arabia may be prepared to start a price war if other members of the OPEC+ alliance do not comply with production cuts.
According to Critchlow, Russian crude was displaced from its traditional European markets and flowed into China and India, which are some of the biggest drivers for the oil market. These were the markets that Saudi Arabia effectively owned with its major Gulf partners in OPEC and that is why Saudi’s market has been squeezed in its core markets by Russia.
While the current price of oil remains relatively stable, the underlying risks and challenges suggest that a significant shift in the market could be on the horizon. With that in context let’s take a look at the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds.
Our Methodology
To compile our list of the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds, we used the Finviz and Yahoo stock screeners to find the largest energy companies. We then narrowed our choices to 10 stocks according to their hedge fund sentiment, which was taken from our database of 912 elite hedge funds as of Q2 of 2024. The list is sorted in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment, as of the second quarter.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 92
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is a global leader in the energy sector, with a broad range of operations that include exploration and production, refining, manufacturing, and various activities across its upstream, downstream, and chemical segments. The company is making significant investments in low-carbon technologies, such as biofuels and hydrogen while continuing to dominate the oil and gas industry.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has plans to invest $10 billion in offshore oil operations in Nigeria, according to a statement from the Nigerian presidency on September 26 reported by Reuters. The investment will focus on developing the Owo project, a deep-water project estimated to cost $10 billion. The company also plans to increase its oil output by 50,000 barrels per day over the next few years, with an annual investment of $2.5 billion.
The investment is part of the company’s efforts to expand its operations in Nigeria. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is working closely with the Nigerian government to secure favorable fiscal arrangements as Nigeria’s oil production has increased by 10.15% in the second quarter, averaging 1.41 million barrels per day.
On October 24, Federal regulators also issued Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and Qatar Energy LNG joint venture a 3-year extension to finish building the Golden Pass LNG plant. The extension was granted due to delays when the lead construction contractor Zachry Holdings filed for bankruptcy in March when the project was found to cost at least $2.40 billion over the original budget. The project was a former gas-import terminal that was converted to process natural gas for LNG exports and is one of two largest LNG facilities in the US which is expected to significantly expand.
Overall, XOM ranks 1st on our list of the best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. While we acknowledge the potential of XOM as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than XOM but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
