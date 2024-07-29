Exploring Value On SGX Three Stocks Estimated To Be Up To 43% Below Intrinsic Value

Amidst a global landscape where cyber resilience is becoming increasingly critical, the Singapore market presents unique opportunities for investors seeking value. As we explore undervalued stocks on the SGX, it's essential to consider companies with robust operational frameworks that can withstand not just market fluctuations but also external threats like cyber disruptions, enhancing their long-term investment appeal.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Singapore

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) LHN (SGX:41O) SGD0.33 SGD0.37 10.9% Singapore Technologies Engineering (SGX:S63) SGD4.40 SGD7.43 40.8% 17LIVE Group (SGX:LVR) SGD0.895 SGD1.53 41.5% Hongkong Land Holdings (SGX:H78) US$3.36 US$5.72 41.3% Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (SGX:BUOU) SGD0.985 SGD1.66 40.8% Winking Studios (Catalist:WKS) SGD0.305 SGD0.51 40.2% Digital Core REIT (SGX:DCRU) US$0.565 US$0.75 24.2% Seatrium (SGX:5E2) SGD1.50 SGD2.63 43% Nanofilm Technologies International (SGX:MZH) SGD0.875 SGD1.47 40.3%

Click here to see the full list of 9 stocks from our Undervalued SGX Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Overview: Seatrium Limited specializes in engineering solutions for the offshore, marine, and energy sectors with a market capitalization of SGD 5.11 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its segments in Rigs & Floaters, Repairs & Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialised Shipbuilding which collectively brought in SGD 7.26 billion, along with a smaller contribution from Ship Chartering at SGD 31.63 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 43%

Seatrium Limited, currently under investigation by Singapore authorities, nevertheless shows promise based on its financial metrics and recent contract wins. Despite a low forecasted return on equity of 8.2% in three years, the company is expected to become profitable with earnings growing at 72.23% annually. Trading at SGD1.5, significantly below the estimated fair value of SGD2.63, Seatrium offers potential as an undervalued stock based on cash flows, particularly considering its strategic contracts in energy sectors and a robust revenue growth forecast of 8.7% per year.

Story continues

SGX:5E2 Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (SGX:BUOU) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust specializing in industrial and commercial properties, with a diverse portfolio valued at approximately S$6.4 billion across Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, and a market capitalization of about S$3.70 billion.

Operations: The revenue for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust is derived from its extensive portfolio of 107 industrial and commercial properties across five major developed markets.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 40.8%

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, despite a recent dip in net income to S$93.59 million from S$118.07 million, remains undervalued based on cash flow analysis. Trading at S$0.99, significantly below the estimated fair value of S$1.66, it suggests potential upside. However, its dividends show instability and debt coverage by operating cash flow is weak. Analysts forecast a substantial 41.17% annual earnings growth and revenue growth outpacing the market at 6.2% annually, indicating recovery prospects despite current financial strains.

SGX:BUOU Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: Hongkong Land Holdings Limited operates in property investment, development, and management across Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and other international locations with a market capitalization of approximately $7.41 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is generated from two main segments: investment properties, which brought in $1.08 billion, and development properties, contributing $0.76 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 41.3%

Hongkong Land Holdings, priced at S$3.36, trades significantly below its estimated fair value of S$5.72, marking a potential undervaluation based on cash flow metrics. Despite a stable interim financial performance in 2024 with consistent contributions from its investment and development properties, challenges persist such as a low forecasted return on equity at 2.4%. Nevertheless, revenue growth is expected to surpass the Singapore market average at 4.5% annually, with profitability anticipated within three years.

SGX:H78 Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Make It Happen

Navigate through the entire inventory of 9 Undervalued SGX Stocks Based On Cash Flows here.

Have a stake in these businesses? Integrate your holdings into Simply Wall St's portfolio for notifications and detailed stock reports.

Elevate your portfolio with Simply Wall St, the ultimate app for investors seeking global market coverage.

Interested In Other Possibilities?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include SGX:5E2 SGX:BUOU and SGX:H78.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com