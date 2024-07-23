Exploring Value Opportunities On The ASX In July 2024

The Australian stock market has experienced a slight decline of 1.2% over the past week, though it still shows a robust annual growth of 8.6%, with earnings expected to grow by 13% per annum. In this context, identifying undervalued stocks can offer investors potential opportunities for growth, especially when certain assets may not fully reflect their future earning capabilities in their current prices.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Australia

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI) A$2.00 A$3.95 49.3% Fenix Resources (ASX:FEX) A$0.39 A$0.77 49.3% Count (ASX:CUP) A$0.625 A$1.18 47% ReadyTech Holdings (ASX:RDY) A$3.21 A$6.20 48.2% IPH (ASX:IPH) A$6.12 A$11.80 48.2% hipages Group Holdings (ASX:HPG) A$1.095 A$2.06 46.9% Millennium Services Group (ASX:MIL) A$1.145 A$2.24 48.9% Red 5 (ASX:RED) A$0.39 A$0.75 47.7% Lotus Resources (ASX:LOT) A$0.29 A$0.56 48.1% MedAdvisor (ASX:MDR) A$0.54 A$1.07 49.5%

Click here to see the full list of 42 stocks from our Undervalued ASX Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Overview: James Hardie Industries plc specializes in manufacturing and selling fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for various building construction applications, primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines, with a market capitalization of approximately A$23.40 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is segmented into Europe Building Products at $482.10 million, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement at $562.80 million, and North America Fiber Cement at $2.89 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 21.7%

James Hardie Industries, priced at A$54.24, is currently valued below its estimated fair value of A$69.25, indicating a potential undervaluation of over 20%. Despite a high debt level, the company's Return on Equity is expected to be strong at 27.8% in three years. Earnings are projected to grow by 14% annually, outpacing the Australian market forecast of 13.5%. Recent activities include an increased equity buyback plan by A$50 million and inclusion in the S&P/ASX 20 Index.

ASX:JHX Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: Lovisa Holdings Limited operates in the fashion jewelry and accessories retail sector, with a market capitalization of approximately A$3.71 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories, totaling A$653.99 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 33.5%

Lovisa Holdings, priced at A$33.86, trades 33.5% below its fair value of A$50.91, suggesting significant undervaluation based on cash flows. While its revenue growth at 13.4% annually surpasses the Australian market's 5.6%, it's slower than the industry benchmark of 20%. Earnings are expected to increase by 17.3% yearly, outperforming the market forecast of 13.5%. The company’s Return on Equity is projected to be very high in three years at nearly double current figures.

ASX:LOV Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: SiteMinder Limited, operating globally, provides online guest acquisition platforms and commerce solutions for accommodation providers, with a market capitalization of approximately A$1.46 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily through software and programming services, amounting to A$171.70 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 44.1%

SiteMinder, with a current price of A$5.3, appears undervalued by 44.1% against a calculated fair value of A$9.49, based on discounted cash flows. The company's revenue growth is projected at 19.1% annually, outpacing the Australian market's average of 5.6%. Although this growth rate is below the industry’s top performers at 20%, SiteMinder's expected profitability within three years and a forecasted high Return on Equity of 24.5% highlight its potential for value appreciation and financial improvement following its strategic partnership with Cloudbeds announced on June 11, 2024.

ASX:SDR Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Taking Advantage

Delve into our full catalog of 42 Undervalued ASX Stocks Based On Cash Flows here.

