Exploring Undiscovered Swedish Stocks July 2024

As of July 2024, the Swedish stock market reflects a broader European trend of cautious optimism, with small-cap stocks showing resilience amidst fluctuating global market conditions. This environment may present unique opportunities for investors looking to explore less recognized segments of the market. In such a dynamic landscape, identifying good stocks often hinges on finding companies with robust fundamentals and the potential to benefit from current economic trends or sector-specific developments.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Sweden

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Bahnhof NA 9.47% 15.07% ★★★★★★ Softronic NA 3.58% 7.41% ★★★★★★ Duni 29.33% 10.78% 22.98% ★★★★★★ AB Traction NA 5.38% 5.19% ★★★★★★ Firefly NA 15.31% 29.94% ★★★★★★ Creades NA -28.54% -27.09% ★★★★★★ Linc NA 56.01% 0.54% ★★★★★★ Rederiaktiebolaget Gotland NA -14.29% 18.06% ★★★★★★ AQ Group 7.30% 14.89% 22.26% ★★★★★★ Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag NA 7.64% 28.44% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 53 stocks from our Swedish Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Beijer Alma AB (publ) operates in component manufacturing and industrial trading, serving diverse markets including Sweden, the Nordic region, Europe, North America, and Asia with a market capitalization of SEK 13.35 billion.

Operations: Lesjöfors and Beijer Tech, the primary revenue segments of the company, collectively generated SEK 7.07 billion in sales. The company's operations focus on manufacturing and selling industrial products, with a significant portion of revenue reinvested into operating expenses to support its business activities.

Beijer Alma, a lesser-known Swedish entity, showcases robust financial health and growth potential. With a net debt to equity ratio of 57.8%, the company manages a higher leverage but maintains strong earnings growth, outpacing its industry with an 8.2% increase last year alone. Recent figures reveal a promising trajectory: Q2 sales rose to SEK 1,885 million from SEK 1,819 million the previous year, and net income increased to SEK 142 million from SEK 124 million. Trading at 14.9% below its estimated fair value suggests an attractive entry point for investors seeking growth in niche markets.

Story continues

OM:BEIA B Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Biotage AB (publ) specializes in offering solutions and products for drug discovery and development, analytical testing, as well as water and environmental testing, with a market capitalization of SEK 15.43 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its healthcare software segment, achieving a gross profit margin of 62.73% as of the latest reporting period in 2024. It has observed an upward trend in gross profit margins over the years, reflecting efficient cost management relative to its revenue growth.

Biotage, a Swedish life sciences entity, exhibits robust potential as an undiscovered gem. With earnings soaring by 16.2% over the past year—outpacing its industry's -13% downturn—its financial health is solidified by a debt-to-equity reduction from 19% to 4%. Currently trading at 40% below estimated fair value and forecasting annual earnings growth of nearly 20%, Biotage also maintains more cash than debt, ensuring operational stability and investment allure amidst market volatility.

OM:BIOT Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: engcon AB (publ) specializes in the design, production, and sale of excavator tools across a global market including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Europe, the Americas, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand; it has a market capitalization of SEK 16.15 billion.

Operations: Engcon specializes in construction machinery and equipment, generating revenue primarily through sales in this segment. The company's cost structure includes significant expenditures on cost of goods sold (COGS), operating expenses such as sales and marketing, research and development, and general administrative costs.

Engcon, a lesser-known Swedish machinery company, recently reported a downturn in sales and net income for the first half of 2024, with sales dropping to SEK 844 million from SEK 1.2 billion year-over-year and net income falling to SEK 102 million from SEK 224 million. Despite this setback, Engcon's EBIT covers interest payments by an impressive 20.4 times, showcasing strong profitability metrics. The firm anticipates earnings growth of about 44% annually and maintains a satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio at 8.5%, underlining robust financial health amidst expansion efforts highlighted by strategic executive appointments aimed at bolstering operations for future growth opportunities.

OM:ENGCON B Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Make It Happen

Reveal the 53 hidden gems among our Swedish Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener with a single click here.

Got skin in the game with these stocks? Elevate how you manage them by using Simply Wall St's portfolio, where intuitive tools await to help optimize your investment outcomes.

Streamline your investment strategy with Simply Wall St's app for free and benefit from extensive research on stocks across all corners of the world.

Want To Explore Some Alternatives?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include OM:BEIA B OM:BIOT and OM:ENGCON B.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com