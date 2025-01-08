Exploring Undiscovered Gems on None in January 2025

As we step into 2025, the global market landscape presents a mixed picture with major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing out a strong year despite recent volatility, while economic indicators such as the Chicago PMI highlight ongoing challenges in manufacturing. Against this backdrop of fluctuating market sentiment and economic signals, identifying promising small-cap stocks requires a keen eye for companies that demonstrate resilience and potential for growth amidst broader market shifts.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Resource Alam Indonesia 2.66% 30.36% 43.87% ★★★★★★ Mandiri Herindo Adiperkasa NA 20.72% 11.08% ★★★★★★ Ovostar Union 0.01% 10.19% 49.85% ★★★★★★ Prima Andalan Mandiri 0.94% 20.24% 15.28% ★★★★★★ Bank Ganesha NA 25.03% 70.72% ★★★★★★ ASRock Rack Incorporation NA 45.76% 269.05% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ Bakrie & Brothers 22.66% 7.78% 13.50% ★★★★★☆ A2B Australia 15.83% -7.78% 25.44% ★★★★☆☆ Bhakti Multi Artha 45.21% 32.37% -16.43% ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Ginebra San Miguel Inc., along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages both in the Philippines and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₱79.48 billion.

Operations: Ginebra San Miguel generates revenue primarily from its alcoholic beverages segment, amounting to ₱60.28 billion.

Ginebra San Miguel, a notable player in the beverage sector, showcases strong financial health with no debt and high-quality earnings. Over the past five years, its earnings have grown by 28% annually, although recent growth of 5.2% lagged behind the industry average of 10.8%. Trading at a significant discount of 61% below its estimated fair value, it appears undervalued. Recent quarterly sales hit PHP 15.57 billion compared to PHP 13.51 billion last year, while net income rose to PHP 1.77 billion from PHP 1.41 billion a year ago, indicating robust performance despite competitive pressures.

PSE:GSMI Debt to Equity as at Jan 2025

Overview: Taokaenoi Food & Marketing Public Company Limited specializes in producing and distributing various seaweed snacks, with a market cap of THB11.59 billion.