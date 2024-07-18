Exploring Undiscovered French Stocks July 2024

Amid a backdrop of modest gains in the French CAC 40 Index and broader European markets responding positively to lower-than-expected U.S. inflation, investors are increasingly attentive to opportunities within smaller-cap segments. In this context, exploring undiscovered French stocks could reveal potential for those looking to diversify their portfolios in a market that is showing signs of nuanced growth dynamics. A good stock typically aligns well with current economic conditions, demonstrating resilience or potential for growth despite broader market uncertainties. For investors interested in the French market, focusing on small-cap companies might offer unique advantages as these entities often have the agility to adapt quickly to economic shifts, potentially yielding significant returns under the right conditions.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In France

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Brie Picardie Société coopérative 34.89% 3.23% 3.61% ★★★★★★ Gévelot 0.25% 10.64% 20.33% ★★★★★★ Société des Chemins de Fer et Tramways du Var et du Gard NA nan -2.95% ★★★★★★ VIEL & Cie société anonyme 63.16% 5.00% 16.26% ★★★★★☆ ADLPartner 86.83% 9.59% 11.00% ★★★★★☆ Exacompta Clairefontaine 30.44% 6.92% 31.73% ★★★★★☆ CFM Indosuez Wealth Management 239.60% 10.01% 13.52% ★★★★★☆ La Forestière Equatoriale 0.00% -50.76% 49.41% ★★★★★☆ Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes 11.60% 6.69% 10.30% ★★★★☆☆ Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois Société anonyme 2.93% -1.09% 8.31% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 33 stocks from our Euronext Paris Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: CFM Indosuez Wealth Management SA operates as a comprehensive provider of banking and financial services, catering to private investors, businesses, institutions, and professionals both in Monaco and globally, with a market capitalization of €618.84 million.

Operations: The firm operates with a consistently high gross profit margin of 100%, indicating that it incurs no cost of goods sold. Its primary financial activities generate revenues which have grown to €196.38 million, with net income reaching €60.77 million as of the latest report, reflecting an upward trend in profitability while managing operating expenses effectively.

CFM Indosuez Wealth Management, with a P/E ratio of 10.2, notably below the French market average of 15.6, stands out among lesser-known investment opportunities in France. The company's robust earnings growth of 40.1% over the past year significantly surpasses the banking industry's downturn of -17.9%. With €7.7B in total assets and a prudent bad loans ratio at just 0.8%, alongside an allowance for bad loans at 34%, CFM Indosuez showcases a strong financial foundation supported by €6.2B in total deposits and €3.2B in loans, indicating both stability and potential for future growth.

ENXTPA:MLCFM Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Société des Chemins de Fer et Tramways du Var et du Gard is a French company primarily involved in managing a securities portfolio and cash investment businesses, with a market capitalization of approximately €499.66 million.

Operations: Despite reporting zero revenue over multiple years, the company has consistently posted positive net income figures, primarily due to substantial non-operating income which offsets their cost of goods sold and operating expenses. This unique financial structure highlights a reliance on non-operational activities to generate profit.

Société des Chemins de Fer et Tramways du Var et du Gard, a lesser-known yet intriguing entity in France's market landscape, reported a net income of €1.71 million for 2023, up from €1.36 million the previous year. This performance is underscored by a robust earnings growth of 25.1% over the past year, outpacing the industry’s growth rate of 18.5%. Despite its revenue being under €1 million, the company has demonstrated high-quality earnings and has been debt-free for over five years, highlighting its financial prudence and potential as an undiscovered gem in the investment world.

ENXTPA:MLCVG Debt to Equity as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: VIEL & Cie, société anonyme operates as an investment company offering interdealer broking, online trading, and private banking services across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific; it has a market capitalization of €607.38 million.

Operations: The company generates significant revenue from professional intermediation, contributing €1.01 billion, complemented by its online stock exchange operations which add another €65.12 million. Despite diverse activities, it consistently achieves a gross profit margin of 100%, indicating efficient management of operational costs relative to its gross income.

VIEL & Cie, trading significantly below its estimated fair value, offers a compelling look into the Capital Markets sector with its robust performance. Over the last year, earnings surged by 33.4%, surpassing industry growth of 18.5%. The company has effectively reduced its debt-to-equity ratio from 85.1% to 63.2% in five years and maintains a strong liquidity position with more cash than total debt, underscoring prudent financial management and high-quality earnings generation.

ENXTPA:VIL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Companies discussed in this article include ENXTPA:MLCFM ENXTPA:MLCVG and ENXTPA:VIL.

