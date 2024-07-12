Exploring Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Actions In The United Kingdom July 2024

As the United Kingdom's FTSE 100 index shows signs of resilience with its second consecutive weekly gain, the broader market sentiment appears cautiously optimistic despite some volatility in global indices. In this context, identifying undervalued small-cap stocks with insider actions can offer potential opportunities for investors attentive to both market trends and company-specific dynamics.

Top 10 Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying In The United Kingdom

Name PE PS Discount to Fair Value Value Rating Ultimate Products 9.3x 0.7x 21.49% ★★★★★★ Bytes Technology Group 25.3x 5.7x 0.00% ★★★★★☆ Norcros 8.0x 0.5x 42.86% ★★★★★☆ GB Group NA 3.2x 21.38% ★★★★★☆ THG NA 0.4x 40.77% ★★★★★☆ CVS Group 20.9x 1.2x 42.08% ★★★★☆☆ M&C Saatchi NA 0.6x 48.59% ★★★★☆☆ Robert Walters 19.2x 0.2x 41.91% ★★★☆☆☆ Trifast NA 0.4x -46.18% ★★★☆☆☆ Hochschild Mining NA 1.9x 43.92% ★★★☆☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 33 stocks from our Undervalued UK Small Caps With Insider Buying screener.

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: Hochschild Mining is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, mining, and processing of silver and gold, with key operations in South America and a market capitalization of approximately $1.00 billion.

Operations: San Jose, Inmaculada, and Pallancata are the primary revenue contributors, generating $242.46 million, $396.64 million, and $54.05 million respectively. Gross profit margins have fluctuated over recent periods with a notable figure of 26.46% as of the latest reporting date in 2024.

PE: -23.4x

Recently, Hochschild Mining demonstrated a notable increase in gold and silver production, signaling operational efficiency and growth potential. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, gold output rose significantly from the previous year. Adding to this positive outlook, Eduardo Navarro recently invested approximately £235,320 in the company's shares, underscoring insider confidence amid its promising financial trajectory. This move aligns with expectations set during their latest corporate guidance where annual production is projected to reach up to 360,000 gold equivalent ounces. Despite relying solely on external borrowing—a higher risk funding strategy—Hochschild’s robust earnings growth forecast of 42.62% annually suggests resilience and potential for substantial value realization for stakeholders.

Story continues

LSE:HOC Share price vs Value as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: Kier Group is a construction and infrastructure services company, operating primarily in sectors such as property development, building construction, and infrastructure services, with a market capitalization of approximately £110 million.

Operations: In the most recent fiscal quarter, the company reported a revenue of £3.72 billion and a net income of £40.2 million, demonstrating a gross profit margin of approximately 8.68%. Over the past years, gross profit margins have shown fluctuations but generally remained under 10%, reflecting varying operational efficiencies and market conditions.

PE: 17.0x

Kier Group, often overlooked, exhibits potential with its earnings poised to grow by 23.17% annually. Recently, insiders demonstrated their confidence through share purchases, underscoring a belief in the company’s prospects despite its reliance on external borrowing—a riskier funding method. This activity aligns with Kier's financial trajectory and suggests that those closest to the company see underappreciated value in its shares. Their commitment provides a positive signal to investors looking for opportunities within lesser-known entities in the UK market.

LSE:KIE Share price vs Value as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: THG is a diversified e-commerce company specializing in beauty, nutrition, and technology services with a market capitalization of approximately £1.01 billion.

Operations: Beauty, Ingenuity, and Nutrition are the primary revenue segments for this entity, generating £1.17 billion, £673.92 million, and £657.91 million respectively. Over recent periods, the gross profit margin has shown a declining trend from 0.45% to 0.42%.

PE: -3.7x

Despite recent shareholder activism and a call for structural clarity, THG remains significantly underpriced relative to its intrinsic value. With revenue expected to rise between 2% and 5% in the first half of 2024, bolstered by new contracts and brand expansions, the company's growth trajectory is clear. However, it faces challenges with profitability not projected within the next three years and funding sourced from higher-risk external borrowings. Insider confidence is demonstrated by recent purchases, signaling a strong belief in THG's future prospects despite current financial headwinds.

LSE:THG Share price vs Value as at Jul 2024

