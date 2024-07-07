Exploring Undervalued Opportunities On KRX With Discounts Ranging From 20% To 49.8%

The South Korean market has shown robust performance, with a 2.2% increase over the last week and an 11% rise over the past year, coupled with forecasts predicting annual earnings growth of 30%. In this environment, identifying stocks that are undervalued presents a strategic opportunity for investors seeking potential gains.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In South Korea

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Global Standard Technology (KOSDAQ:A083450) ₩18860.00 ₩32401.81 41.8% Revu (KOSDAQ:A443250) ₩10320.00 ₩20627.39 50% Anapass (KOSDAQ:A123860) ₩27100.00 ₩48813.44 44.5% NEXTIN (KOSDAQ:A348210) ₩63300.00 ₩109691.04 42.3% Global Tax Free (KOSDAQ:A204620) ₩3780.00 ₩6203.01 39.1% KidariStudio (KOSE:A020120) ₩4155.00 ₩7287.98 43% Genomictree (KOSDAQ:A228760) ₩22300.00 ₩39380.82 43.4% Lutronic (KOSDAQ:A085370) ₩36700.00 ₩63217.94 41.9% Shinsung E&GLtd (KOSE:A011930) ₩2015.00 ₩4012.83 49.8% SK Biopharmaceuticals (KOSE:A326030) ₩79000.00 ₩149728.31 47.2%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies

Overview: Koh Young Technology Inc. specializes in the manufacturing and sale of automated inspection and precise measurement systems, operating both in South Korea and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩0.86 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from the 3D inspection equipment manufacturing industry, totaling ₩214.98 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 20%

Koh Young Technology, trading at ₩13,110, is valued below our fair value estimate of ₩16,389.82, indicating a significant undervaluation. Despite recent earnings decline—Q1 sales dropped to ₩53.03 billion from ₩63.68 billion year-on-year with net income falling to ₩7.28 billion—the company's revenue and earnings are expected to outpace the South Korean market with forecasts of 13.4% and 36.6% growth per year respectively. However, challenges include a low forecasted return on equity of 13.1% in three years and an unstable dividend track record.

KOSDAQ:A098460 Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: NEXON Games Co., Ltd. is a game developer with a market capitalization of approximately ₩1.24 trillion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue through game development.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 31.4%

NEXON Games, currently priced at ₩19,390, shows a notable undervaluation against its calculated fair value of ₩28.26 billion. Expected to turn profitable within three years, the company's projected revenue growth rate of 15% annually surpasses the Korean market average of 10.8%. However, its forecasted return on equity is relatively low at 14.1%, suggesting potential challenges in achieving higher profitability despite robust revenue increases and a significant anticipated earnings growth of 81.49% per year.

KOSDAQ:A225570 Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: Shinsung E&G Co., Ltd. operates in the production and distribution of solar modules and systems both domestically in Korea and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩410.19 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through the production and distribution of solar modules and systems across both domestic and international markets.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 49.8%

Shinsung E&G Ltd, priced at ₩2015, is significantly undervalued based on discounted cash flow analysis, with an estimated fair value of ₩4012.83. The company's earnings are projected to increase by 84.4% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Korean market's growth rate of 29.6%. However, its current profit margins have declined to 0.7% from last year’s 8.2%, and interest payments are poorly covered by earnings, indicating potential financial strain despite the growth forecast.

KOSE:A011930 Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Key Takeaways

