Exploring Undervalued Gems On SIX Swiss Exchange With Discounts Ranging From 11% To 38.1%

Despite ending slightly lower on Monday amid cautious sentiment ahead of major global economic events, the Swiss market has shown resilience with the SMI navigating through fluctuating sessions. As investors look for value amidst upcoming monetary policy announcements and tech earnings, identifying undervalued stocks could be particularly compelling in navigating current market conditions.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Switzerland

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Sulzer (SWX:SUN) CHF130.60 CHF252.85 48.3% LEM Holding (SWX:LEHN) CHF1214.00 CHF2017.77 39.8% COLTENE Holding (SWX:CLTN) CHF46.20 CHF74.68 38.1% Burckhardt Compression Holding (SWX:BCHN) CHF603.00 CHF853.04 29.3% Julius Bär Gruppe (SWX:BAER) CHF47.50 CHF90.51 47.5% Georg Fischer (SWX:GF) CHF63.45 CHF99.30 36.1% Swissquote Group Holding (SWX:SQN) CHF277.80 CHF361.06 23.1% SGS (SWX:SGSN) CHF94.90 CHF129.31 26.6% Comet Holding (SWX:COTN) CHF339.50 CHF588.81 42.3% Medartis Holding (SWX:MED) CHF75.80 CHF132.85 42.9%

Click here to see the full list of 15 stocks from our Undervalued SIX Swiss Exchange Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Overview: COLTENE Holding AG is a company that develops, manufactures, and sells disposables, tools, and equipment for dentists and dental laboratories across various global regions, with a market capitalization of CHF 276.07 million.

Operations: The company generates CHF 242.73 million in revenue from its disposables, tools, and equipment segment for dental professionals.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 38.1%

COLTENE Holding, priced at CHF46.2, is significantly undervalued by our calculations, with an estimated fair value of CHF74.68, marking a 38.1% discrepancy. Despite slower revenue growth projections of 3.3% annually compared to the broader Swiss market's 4.7%, COLTENE's earnings are expected to surge by 21% per year over the next three years. However, its current profit margins have dipped to 4.9% from last year's 9.7%, and its dividend coverage by earnings remains weak.

SWX:CLTN Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: SGS SA operates globally, offering inspection, testing, and verification services across various regions including Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and Asia Pacific, with a market capitalization of CHF 17.96 billion.

Operations: In its diverse operations, the company generates CHF 755 million from its Business Assurance segment.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 26.6%

SGS SA, with a current price of CHF94.9, trades significantly below our calculated fair value of CHF129.31, indicating a potential undervaluation of 26.6%. Despite a slight dip in net income and EPS as reported in its recent half-year results, SGS's revenue growth is expected to outpace the Swiss market at 5.5% annually. However, its dividend sustainability is questionable with poor coverage by earnings and the company carries a high level of debt which may concern some investors.

SWX:SGSN Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: Straumann Holding AG specializes in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions globally, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 17.83 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from various geographical segments, with CHF 1.17 billion from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), CHF 793.05 million from North America (NAM), CHF 451.27 million from Asia Pacific (APAC), and CHF 265.82 million from Latin America (LATAM).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 11%

Straumann Holding, priced at CHF111.85, is currently valued below our fair value estimate of CHF125.72. Despite its highly volatile share price recently, STMN is poised for substantial earnings growth, forecasted at 20.8% annually over the next three years—outpacing the Swiss market's 8.9%. However, its profit margins have declined to 10.2% from last year's 18.7%. Upcoming presentations in various European cities could influence market perceptions and investor confidence in the near term.

SWX:STMN Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

