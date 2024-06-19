Exploring Undervalued Gems On SGX Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust And Two Other Stocks
As global financial systems experiment with the potential integration of digital currencies, the Singapore market remains a focal point for investors looking to capitalize on emerging trends and technological advancements. In this context, identifying undervalued stocks becomes crucial as it offers an opportunity to invest in assets that may benefit from evolving economic conditions and regulatory frameworks.
Top 5 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Singapore
Name
Current Price
Fair Value (Est)
Discount (Est)
Singapore Technologies Engineering (SGX:S63)
SGD4.03
SGD7.81
48.4%
17LIVE Group (SGX:LVR)
SGD0.765
SGD1.52
49.7%
Hongkong Land Holdings (SGX:H78)
US$3.25
US$5.64
42.4%
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (SGX:BUOU)
SGD0.965
SGD1.63
40.7%
Seatrium (SGX:5E2)
SGD1.51
SGD2.44
38.2%
Nanofilm Technologies International (SGX:MZH)
SGD0.735
SGD1.35
45.4%
Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust
Overview: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (SGX:BUOU) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust, managing 107 industrial and commercial properties valued at approximately S$6.4 billion across Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, with a market capitalization of about S$3.63 billion.
Operations: The trust generates revenue from a portfolio of industrial and commercial properties located in Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 40.7%
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, trading at S$0.97, is noted to be significantly undervalued based on discounted cash flow analysis, with an estimated fair value of S$1.62. Despite a recent dip in net income from S$118.07 million to S$93.59 million and a decrease in dividends, the trust's revenue growth is expected to outpace the Singapore market average at 6% annually compared to 3.7%. However, concerns include a low forecasted return on equity of 5.9% and dividends that show signs of instability.
Upon reviewing our latest growth report, Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust's projected financial performance appears quite optimistic.
Delve into the full analysis health report here for a deeper understanding of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust.
Hongkong Land Holdings
Overview: Hongkong Land Holdings Limited operates in the investment, development, and management of properties across Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and other international locations with a market capitalization of approximately $7.11 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from two primary segments: Investment Properties, which generated $1.08 billion, and Development Properties, contributing $0.76 billion.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 42.4%
Hongkong Land Holdings, priced at US$3.25, is currently undervalued by 42.4%, with a fair value estimated at US$5.64. The company's revenue growth forecast of 5.5% per year surpasses Singapore's average of 3.7%. However, its dividend yield of 6.77% is poorly supported by earnings, and the expected return on equity in three years is low at 2.4%. Despite these challenges, earnings are projected to increase significantly over the next three years.
According our earnings growth report, there's an indication that Hongkong Land Holdings might be ready to expand.
Dive into the specifics of Hongkong Land Holdings here with our thorough financial health report.
Singapore Technologies Engineering
Overview: Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd is a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a market capitalization of approximately SGD 12.57 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is generated from three primary segments: Commercial Aerospace (SGD 3.97 billion), Urban Solutions & Satcom (SGD 1.98 billion), and Defence & Public Security (SGD 4.29 billion).
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 48.4%
Singapore Technologies Engineering, with its recent share repurchase initiative and consistent dividend payments, signals a proactive approach to shareholder value. The company's revenue and earnings growth are projected at 6.7% and 11.5% per year respectively, outpacing the Singapore market averages. However, it carries a high level of debt which might raise concerns about financial stability despite a robust forecasted return on equity of 27.4%. This mixed financial health suggests careful consideration for investors looking at cash flow-based valuations.
Our growth report here indicates Singapore Technologies Engineering may be poised for an improving outlook.
Click to explore a detailed breakdown of our findings in Singapore Technologies Engineering's balance sheet health report.
