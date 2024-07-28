Exploring Three Undiscovered Gems In Hong Kong Stocks

Amid a backdrop of fluctuating global markets, the Hong Kong stock market presents unique opportunities for investors looking to diversify their portfolios. As small-cap stocks show resilience and potential growth in uncertain times, exploring lesser-known companies in this vibrant market could uncover valuable prospects. In such an environment, a good stock often combines robust fundamentals with the potential to benefit from current economic conditions or sectoral trends.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Hong Kong

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) NA -12.97% 12.59% ★★★★★★ China Leon Inspection Holding 17.06% 24.06% 27.08% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ JiaXing Gas Group 17.72% 26.04% 22.07% ★★★★★☆ Xin Point Holdings 2.03% 9.80% 15.04% ★★★★★☆ Changjiu Holdings 14.09% 12.87% -4.74% ★★★★★☆ Mulsanne Group Holding 186.88% -12.02% -43.54% ★★★★☆☆ Laopu Gold 8.43% 26.56% 36.28% ★★★★☆☆ Time Interconnect Technology 212.50% 27.21% 15.01% ★★★★☆☆ Pizu Group Holdings 48.34% -4.53% -19.78% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 178 stocks from our SEHK Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Xiamen Yan Palace Bird's Nest Industry Co., Ltd. is a company that focuses on the research, development, production, and marketing of edible bird’s nest products within the People’s Republic of China, with a market capitalization of HK$6.68 billion.

Operations: The company primarily generates revenue through direct sales to online customers, offline customers, and e-commerce platforms, supplemented by distribution channels both online and offline. It has experienced a steady increase in revenue from CN¥724.22 million in 2018 to CN¥1964.24 million in recent years, with a significant portion of costs attributed to cost of goods sold (COGS), which was CN¥969.32 million as of the latest report.

Xiamen Yan Palace Bird's Nest Industry, despite a challenging first half of 2024, projects a revenue increase between 10% to 15% year-over-year, reaching up to RMB 1.09 billion. However, net profit is anticipated to drop by about 40% to 50%, settling between RMB 50 million and RMB 60 million for the same period. The company remains debt-free and has showcased earnings growth of approximately 5% last year, outpacing the industry average. This performance is underpinned by robust online sales growth and operational adjustments reflected in recent corporate governance updates.

SEHK:1497 Debt to Equity as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. offers various banking and financial services mainly in the People’s Republic of China, with a market capitalization of HK$10.68 billion.

Operations: Bank of Tianjin operates primarily in the financial sector, generating revenue through diverse banking services. The company consistently achieves a high gross profit margin of 100%, indicating that its revenue is effectively managed without the cost of goods sold. Over recent years, it has maintained a net income margin around 47% to 49%, reflecting efficient operational management and profitability.

Bank of Tianjin, with its total assets reaching CN¥871.1B and total equity of CN¥66.5B, presents a compelling case as an overlooked gem in Hong Kong's financial sector. The bank has demonstrated robust financial health with a bad loans ratio at a mere 1.7%, well below the industry standard, and an impressive earnings growth of 22.5% over the past year—surpassing the industry average significantly. This performance is underpinned by a prudent bad loan allowance covering 168% of total loans, ensuring stability amidst market fluctuations.

SEHK:1578 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, specializes in the production and sale of traditional Chinese tea products, boasting a market capitalization of HK$4.87 billion.

Operations: The company generates its primary revenue from the sale of tea leaves, contributing CN¥1.25 billion, supplemented by tea snacks and tea ware, which add CN¥244.52 million and CN¥175.24 million respectively. It operates with a gross profit margin that has shown variations but was recorded at 54.23% as of the latest data point in 2023, reflecting the costs associated with goods sold and operational expenses tied to sales and marketing efforts among other administrative activities.

Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings, a notable player in Hong Kong's market, trades at 65.9% below its estimated fair value, signaling potential undervaluation. Despite a 3.3% earnings growth lagging behind the industry's 4.1%, its financial health remains robust with a satisfactory net debt to equity ratio of 13.6%. The company recently initiated a share repurchase program, enhancing shareholder value while maintaining strong interest coverage at 14.6 times EBIT and positive free cash flow.

SEHK:6868 Debt to Equity as at Jul 2024

