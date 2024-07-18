Exploring Three SIX Swiss Exchange Stocks Estimated To Be Up To 42.8% Below Intrinsic Value

Amidst a generally positive day on the Switzerland market, driven by optimism surrounding potential interest rate cuts by key central banks, including the Federal Reserve, the benchmark SMI index showed resilience. As investors navigate this encouraging yet complex landscape, understanding what constitutes an undervalued stock becomes crucial in identifying opportunities that may not fully reflect their intrinsic value given current market conditions.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Switzerland

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Sulzer (SWX:SUN) CHF132.00 CHF219.27 39.8% COLTENE Holding (SWX:CLTN) CHF45.50 CHF73.94 38.5% Burckhardt Compression Holding (SWX:BCHN) CHF608.00 CHF850.95 28.6% Swissquote Group Holding (SWX:SQN) CHF276.00 CHF360.14 23.4% Julius Bär Gruppe (SWX:BAER) CHF51.36 CHF93.82 45.3% Sonova Holding (SWX:SOON) CHF267.80 CHF468.19 42.8% SGS (SWX:SGSN) CHF81.16 CHF124.08 34.6% Comet Holding (SWX:COTN) CHF376.00 CHF586.71 35.9% Medartis Holding (SWX:MED) CHF72.00 CHF131.50 45.2% medmix (SWX:MEDX) CHF14.42 CHF23.92 39.7%

Click here to see the full list of 15 stocks from our Undervalued SIX Swiss Exchange Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Overview: Comet Holding AG operates globally, offering X-ray and radio frequency (RF) power technology solutions across Europe, North America, Asia, and other regions, with a market capitalization of CHF 2.92 billion.

Operations: Comet Holding's revenue is derived from three primary segments: X-Ray Systems (IXS) generating CHF 116.96 million, Industrial X-Ray Modules (IXM) contributing CHF 100.26 million, and Plasma Control Technologies (PCT) accounting for CHF 193.16 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 35.9%

Comet Holding AG, despite a recent dip in net profit margins to 3.9% from last year's 13.3%, remains a compelling case for undervalued stock based on cash flows in Switzerland. Currently trading at CHF376, significantly below the estimated fair value of CHF586.71, Comet offers substantial upside potential. With earnings forecasted to grow at 43% annually—outpacing the Swiss market significantly—and an expected robust return on equity of 34.9% in three years, its financial health appears promising despite a highly volatile share price recently.

SWX:COTN Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: Sonova Holding AG is a company that specializes in the manufacturing and selling of hearing care solutions for adults and children across regions including the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, with a market capitalization of CHF 15.96 billion.

Operations: Sonova's revenue is primarily derived from its Hearing Instruments segment, which generated CHF 3.36 billion, and its Cochlear Implants segment, contributing CHF 282.40 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 42.8%

Sonova Holding AG, trading at CHF 267.8, is significantly undervalued with its price sitting 42.8% below the estimated fair value of CHF 468.19. Despite a high level of debt, Sonova's financial outlook is robust with earnings and revenue growth forecasts outpacing the Swiss market at 9% and 7% per year respectively. Recent earnings reports confirm a strong fiscal performance with annual sales reaching CHF 3.63 billion and net income at CHF 609.5 million, reinforcing its cash flow strengths amidst active participation in major industry conferences across Europe.

SWX:SOON Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: Swissquote Group Holding Ltd operates globally, offering a range of online financial services to retail, affluent, and professional institutional clients with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 4.10 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through leveraged Forex and securities trading, amounting to CHF 101.09 million and CHF 429.78 million respectively.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 23.4%

Swissquote Group Holding, priced at CHF276, appears undervalued by over 20%, with a fair value estimated at CHF360.14. Its earnings have grown 38.3% in the past year and are expected to increase by 13.7% annually, outperforming the Swiss market's 8.3%. Although its revenue growth forecast of 10% per year lags behind more aggressive markets, Swissquote maintains a robust forecast return on equity of 22.8%, highlighting its financial health and potential for sustained profitability.

SWX:SQN Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

