Exploring Three SGX Stocks With Estimated Intrinsic Discounts Ranging From 39.6% To 43.6%

Recently, the Singapore market has shown resilience amidst global financial fluctuations, maintaining a steady performance that continues to attract investors looking for stability and growth opportunities. In such an environment, identifying stocks that appear undervalued compared to their intrinsic value could provide an appealing avenue for those seeking potentially overlooked investment opportunities.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Singapore

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Singapore Technologies Engineering (SGX:S63) SGD4.41 SGD7.44 40.7% Winking Studios (Catalist:WKS) SGD0.295 SGD0.51 41.9% Hongkong Land Holdings (SGX:H78) US$3.42 US$5.77 40.7% Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (SGX:BUOU) SGD1.01 SGD1.67 39.6% Seatrium (SGX:5E2) SGD1.48 SGD2.62 43.6% Digital Core REIT (SGX:DCRU) US$0.64 US$1.11 42.5% Nanofilm Technologies International (SGX:MZH) SGD0.95 SGD1.48 35.6%

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Overview: Seatrium Limited specializes in engineering solutions for the offshore, marine, and energy sectors with a market capitalization of SGD 5.04 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through specialized shipbuilding, rigs and floaters, repairs and upgrades, offshore platforms (SGD 7.26 billion), and ship chartering (SGD 31.63 million).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 43.6%

Seatrium Limited, currently trading at S$1.48, is perceived as undervalued based on DCF analysis, with an estimated fair value of S$2.62. Despite recent regulatory scrutiny and a highly volatile share price, the company's revenue is expected to grow by 8.7% annually, outpacing the Singapore market's 3.6%. Seatrium's earnings are also projected to increase significantly by 72.23% each year over the next three years, suggesting potential for substantial financial improvement amidst operational challenges like the recent investigations and director changes.

SGX:5E2 Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (SGX:BUOU) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust specializing in industrial and commercial properties, with a portfolio valued at approximately S$6.4 billion across five developed markets and a market capitalization of about S$3.80 billion.

Operations: The trust's revenue is derived from its industrial and commercial properties located in Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 39.6%

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, priced at S$1.01, is significantly undervalued based on DCF with a fair value of S$1.67. Despite a challenging earnings report showing a drop in net income to S$93.59 million from S$118.07 million year-over-year, the trust's revenue growth forecast of 6.1% annually surpasses Singapore's average market growth of 3.6%. However, its dividends show instability and debt coverage by operating cash flow is weak, suggesting financial caution despite the potential for price appreciation and profitability within three years.

SGX:BUOU Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: Hongkong Land Holdings Limited operates in the investment, development, and management of properties across Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and other international locations with a market cap of approximately $7.55 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from two primary segments: Investment Properties, which brought in $1.08 billion, and Development Properties, with revenues of $0.76 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 40.7%

Hongkong Land Holdings, valued at S$3.42, is trading significantly below its estimated fair value of S$5.77, suggesting a strong undervaluation based on cash flows. Expected to turn profitable within three years, the company's revenue growth rate of 4.6% annually is set to outpace the Singapore market average of 3.6%. However, its projected low return on equity at 2.4% and dividends not well covered by earnings indicate potential financial risks despite the appealing valuation and growth prospects.

SGX:H78 Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Key Takeaways

Seeking Other Investments?

