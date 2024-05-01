Exploring Three Prominent Dividend Stocks In The United States

Amid a backdrop of sharp declines in U.S. stocks and heightened concerns about inflation and interest rate policies, investors are navigating a challenging economic landscape. In such times, dividend stocks often come into focus as potential stabilizers in investment portfolios due to their potential for providing regular income streams.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United States

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Columbia Banking System (NasdaqGS:COLB) 7.66% ★★★★★★ AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) 5.39% ★★★★★★ Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NasdaqGM:SAMG) 5.19% ★★★★★★ Resources Connection (NasdaqGS:RGP) 5.07% ★★★★★★ Evans Bancorp (NYSEAM:EVBN) 5.16% ★★★★★★ Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) 4.98% ★★★★★★ Arrow Financial (NasdaqGS:AROW) 4.85% ★★★★★★ Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) 4.79% ★★★★★★ Camden National (NasdaqGS:CAC) 5.38% ★★★★★★ Ennis (NYSE:EBF) 5.03% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, with a market cap of $152.06 million, serves as the holding company for Virginia National Bank, offering various commercial and retail banking services.

Operations: Virginia National Bankshares Corporation primarily generates revenue through commercial and retail banking services.

Dividend Yield: 4.7%

Virginia National Bankshares has demonstrated a consistent dividend track record, with stable and growing payouts over the past decade. The company's recent quarterly dividend declaration of US$0.33 per share aligns with a yield of approximately 4.42%. Despite this, its current yield of 4.68% remains slightly below the top quartile for U.S. dividend stocks. Financial performance shows a decline, with Q1 net interest income and net income dropping from the previous year to US$10.94 million and US$3.65 million respectively, potentially impacting future payout sustainability despite a reasonable payout ratio of 41.4%.

NasdaqCM:VABK Dividend History as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., serving as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, offers commercial banking services across Louisiana and Texas, with a market capitalization of approximately $140.43 million.

Operations: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. generates its revenue through commercial banking operations across Louisiana and Texas.

Dividend Yield: 5.7%

First Guaranty Bancshares reported a decline in Q1 earnings with net interest income at US$21.92 million and net income at US$2.31 million, reflecting a downward trend from the previous year. Despite this, the company maintains a high dividend yield of 5.7%, which is competitive but raises concerns about sustainability given its payout ratio of 129.6%. The firm continues its history of dividends, marking the 123rd consecutive payment with a recent quarterly dividend of US$0.16 per share, although shareholder dilution has occurred over the past year.

NasdaqGM:FGBI Dividend History as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company offering consumer and commercial banking products and services across Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia, with a market cap of approximately $2.96 billion.

Operations: Fulton Financial Corporation generates its revenue primarily through banking activities, totaling approximately $1.04 billion.

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

Fulton Financial offers a stable dividend yield of 4.11%, supported by a payout ratio of 40.5%, indicating sound coverage by earnings. The company has consistently increased its dividend over the last decade, underscoring reliability in shareholder returns. Despite trading at 48.9% below estimated fair value, recent activities including a follow-on equity offering of US$250 million and executive shifts signal ongoing strategic adjustments. However, Q1 reports show a decrease in net interest income and net income year-over-year, alongside reduced loan charge-offs from the previous year.

NasdaqGS:FULT Dividend History as at May 2024

