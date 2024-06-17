Exploring Three Potentially Undervalued Stocks On Euronext Amsterdam

As European markets grapple with political uncertainties and economic challenges, investors may find potential opportunities in undervalued stocks on Euronext Amsterdam. Amidst fluctuating indices and cautious investor sentiment, identifying stocks that appear undervalued could offer a strategic advantage in navigating the current market landscape.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In The Netherlands

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Majorel Group Luxembourg (ENXTAM:MAJ) €29.45 €55.97 47.4% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) €1.379 €2.68 48.5% Theon International (ENXTAM:THEON) €12.832 €19.13 32.9% Arcadis (ENXTAM:ARCAD) €58.70 €114.65 48.8% Ordina (ENXTAM:ORDI) €5.70 €10.64 46.4% InPost (ENXTAM:INPST) €16.66 €30.76 45.8% Ctac (ENXTAM:CTAC) €3.18 €3.81 16.5% Alfen (ENXTAM:ALFEN) €33.52 €40.20 16.6%

Click here to see the full list of 8 stocks from our Undervalued Euronext Amsterdam Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener

Overview: Alfen N.V. specializes in smart grids, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle charging equipment, with a market capitalization of approximately €0.73 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from three primary segments: Smart Grid Solutions (€188.38 million), EV Charging Equipment (€153.12 million), and Energy Storage Systems (€162.98 million).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 16.6%

Alfen, priced at €33.52, is trading under the estimated fair value of €40.20, reflecting a modest undervaluation based on discounted cash flow analysis. Despite a profit margin decline from 12.1% to 5.9%, Alfen's earnings are expected to grow by 20.13% annually, outpacing the Dutch market's forecasted growth. The company also boasts a projected high return on equity of 23.2% in three years and maintains high-quality earnings with significant non-cash components, though it faces challenges with share price volatility.

Story continues

ENXTAM:ALFEN Discounted Cash Flow as at Jun 2024

Overview: InPost S.A. operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform in Europe, offering parcel locker services with a market capitalization of approximately €8.33 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its Segment Adjustment and International - Mondial Relay activities, with earnings of PLN 6.35 billion and PLN 2.92 billion respectively.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 45.8%

InPost, valued at €16.66, trades significantly below its fair value of €30.76, indicating a strong undervaluation based on cash flow assessments. Recent financial results show robust growth with earnings up 56.6% over the past year and forecasts predicting annual earnings growth of 26.65%, surpassing the Dutch market's 16.4%. However, the company carries a high level of debt which could pose risks despite its promising revenue and profitability projections.

ENXTAM:INPST Discounted Cash Flow as at Jun 2024

Overview: PostNL N.V. offers postal and logistics services across the Netherlands, other parts of Europe, and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately €0.69 billion.

Operations: PostNL's revenue is primarily derived from its packages and mail segments, generating €2.25 billion and €1.35 billion respectively.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 48.5%

PostNL, priced at €1.38, is well below its calculated fair value of €2.68, highlighting its undervaluation based on discounted cash flows. Despite a slower revenue growth forecast at 3.4% annually compared to the broader Dutch market's 9.5%, earnings are expected to rise by 24.23% per year, outpacing the market average of 16.4%. Recent activities include a €298.67 million sustainable bond issuance and a disappointing Q1 with a net loss of €20 million, reflecting volatility but potential for future profitability growth.

ENXTAM:PNL Discounted Cash Flow as at Jun 2024

Seize The Opportunity

Gain an insight into the universe of 8 Undervalued Euronext Amsterdam Stocks Based On Cash Flows by clicking here.

Already own these companies? Link your portfolio to Simply Wall St and get alerts on any new warning signs to your stocks.

Simply Wall St is your key to unlocking global market trends, a free user-friendly app for forward-thinking investors.

Seeking Other Investments?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include ENXTAM:ALFEN ENXTAM:INPST and ENXTAM:PNL.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com