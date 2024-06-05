Exploring Three Japanese Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership On The Tokyo Stock Exchange

Amidst a backdrop of mixed weekly returns and ongoing monetary policy adjustments, Japan's stock market presents a nuanced landscape for investors. In this context, exploring growth stocks with high insider ownership on the Tokyo Stock Exchange offers a unique perspective on potential resilience and alignment of interests between shareholders and management.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Japan

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth SHIFT (TSE:3697) 35.4% 27.2% Kanamic NetworkLTD (TSE:3939) 25% 28.9% Hottolink (TSE:3680) 27% 57.3% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 28.8% Micronics Japan (TSE:6871) 15.3% 39.7% Kasumigaseki CapitalLtd (TSE:3498) 34.8% 44.6% ExaWizards (TSE:4259) 24.8% 80.2% Money Forward (TSE:3994) 21.4% 63.5% Soiken Holdings (TSE:2385) 19.8% 118.4% freee K.K (TSE:4478) 24% 82.6%

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Mercari, Inc. operates a marketplace application in Japan and the United States, focusing on the buying and selling of goods, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥342.46 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its marketplace applications active in both Japan and the United States.

Insider Ownership: 36%

Mercari, a growth-oriented company in Japan with significant insider ownership, is navigating a competitive landscape by eliminating seller fees and introducing a unique returns policy to enhance user experience. Despite its highly volatile share price recently, Mercari's earnings have shown robust growth of 222.8% over the past year. The company forecasts revenue of JPY 190 billion and an operating profit of JPY 16.5 billion for FY2024, with earnings projected to grow at an annual rate of 19.1%, outpacing the Japanese market average.

TSE:4385 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Rakuten Group, Inc. operates globally, offering a diverse range of services including e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥1.81 trillion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from several key areas: e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications.

Insider Ownership: 17.3%

Rakuten Group, positioned as a growth company in Japan, is trading at 77.7% below its estimated fair value, indicating potential undervaluation. While its revenue growth of 7.4% per year is modest compared to some market benchmarks, it exceeds the Japanese market's average of 4%. The company anticipates profitability within three years with earnings expected to surge by 84.64% annually. Recent corporate guidance predicts strong double-digit growth in operating results for FY2024, excluding volatile securities business segments.

TSE:4755 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Capcom Co., Ltd. is a global company based in Japan that specializes in the planning, development, manufacturing, selling, and distribution of home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games with a market capitalization of approximately ¥1.26 trillion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through the sale and distribution of home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games both domestically and internationally.

Insider Ownership: 11.5%

Capcom, a recognized name in the gaming industry, has shown robust insider ownership which aligns interests with external shareholders. Recently, Capcom announced a 2:1 stock split effective March 28, 2024, potentially making shares more accessible. Over the past year, earnings have increased by 18.1%, and revenue growth is forecasted at 5.8% annually over the market's 4%. However, while earnings are expected to grow by 8.7% annually—slightly above Japan's average—this rate does not qualify as significantly high.

TSE:9697 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

