Exploring Three Japanese Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On The Tokyo Stock Exchange

As global markets experience varied performance with particular challenges in the U.S. and China, Japan's market presents a mixed landscape, influenced by recent economic data and central bank actions. Within this context, exploring growth companies with high insider ownership on the Tokyo Stock Exchange offers an intriguing opportunity for investors looking for entities potentially well-aligned with long-term strategic goals amid current market volatilities.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Japan

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth SHIFT (TSE:3697) 35.4% 27.2% Hottolink (TSE:3680) 27% 57.3% Micronics Japan (TSE:6871) 15.3% 39.7% Kasumigaseki CapitalLtd (TSE:3498) 35.4% 44.6% ExaWizards (TSE:4259) 24.8% 80.2% Money Forward (TSE:3994) 21.4% 63.5% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 24.4% Soiken Holdings (TSE:2385) 19.8% 118.4% Soracom (TSE:147A) 17.2% 59.1% freee K.K (TSE:4478) 24% 82.7%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Japan Elevator Service Holdings Co., Ltd. specializes in the repair, maintenance, and modernization of elevators and escalators across Japan, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥249.81 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its maintenance business, which accounted for ¥42.22 billion.

Insider Ownership: 23.4%

Japan Elevator Service Holdings Ltd. is demonstrating robust growth prospects, with earnings expected to grow by 18.2% annually, outpacing the broader Japanese market's 8.4%. This performance is supported by strategic expansions, including the recent opening of new service offices enhancing customer reach and services. Moreover, an increased dividend reflects strong fiscal health and a commitment to shareholder returns, underscoring the firm's potential in a competitive landscape despite not being the top player in its sector.

TSE:6544 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. is a global company that develops, manufactures, and sells computer devices and software, with a market capitalization of ¥48.66 billion.

Operations: Mimaki Engineering generates revenue primarily through sales in Japan/Asia/Oceania (¥62.31 billion), North/Latin America (¥21.49 billion), and Europe/Middle East/Africa (¥24.29 billion).

Insider Ownership: 26.3%

Mimaki Engineering is poised for significant growth, with earnings forecasted to increase by 20.23% annually, surpassing Japan's average. Despite a volatile share price and unstable dividend history, the company trades at 49.9% below its estimated fair value, suggesting potential undervaluation. Recent guidance indicates robust future performance with substantial increases in net sales and profits expected for FY2025, alongside a consistent dividend payout, reinforcing its appeal amidst high insider ownership dynamics.

TSE:6638 Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Lasertec Corporation specializes in designing, manufacturing, and selling inspection and measurement equipment both in Japan and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥3.93 trillion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through the design, manufacture, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment on a global scale.

Insider Ownership: 12.1%

Lasertec, a Japanese growth company with high insider ownership, is expected to see substantial earnings growth of 20.71% annually, outpacing the market forecast of 8.4%. Despite recent executive changes enhancing leadership stability, its share price remains highly volatile. The company's revenue growth projection at 17% yearly also exceeds the market average significantly. With a forecasted Return on Equity of an impressive 40.7%, Lasertec demonstrates strong potential amidst some operational uncertainties.

TSE:6920 Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

