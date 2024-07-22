Exploring Three Indian Dividend Stocks With Yields Up To 3.8%

In the past year, the Indian market has shown robust growth, climbing by 43%, despite a recent 1.3% dip over the last week. In this dynamic environment, dividend stocks that offer yields up to 3.8% can be particularly appealing for investors looking for steady income combined with potential market earnings growth forecasted at 16% annually.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In India

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Balmer Lawrie Investments (BSE:532485) 3.92% ★★★★★★ D. B (NSEI:DBCORP) 3.71% ★★★★★☆ HCL Technologies (NSEI:HCLTECH) 3.26% ★★★★★☆ Indian Oil (NSEI:IOC) 8.46% ★★★★★☆ Castrol India (BSE:500870) 3.04% ★★★★★☆ VST Industries (BSE:509966) 3.28% ★★★★★☆ Bharat Petroleum (NSEI:BPCL) 6.91% ★★★★★☆ Redington (NSEI:REDINGTON) 3.12% ★★★★★☆ Bank of Baroda (NSEI:BANKBARODA) 3.03% ★★★★★☆ PTC India (NSEI:PTC) 3.60% ★★★★★☆

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited specializes in manufacturing, marketing, and trading lubricants for the automobile and industrial sectors within India, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹56.78 billion.

Operations: Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited generates revenue primarily through the sale of lubricants, amounting to ₹33.01 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

Gulf Oil Lubricants India boasts a P/E ratio of 18.4x, notably lower than the Indian market average of 33.4x, suggesting relative undervaluation. Despite a volatile dividend history over the past decade, recent earnings growth of 32.6% and forecasts for an 11.9% annual increase could bolster future dividends. Dividends are well-supported by both earnings and cash flows with payout ratios at 57.4% and 62.7%, respectively, although share price volatility remains a concern.

NSEI:GULFOILLUB Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Monte Carlo Fashions Limited is a company that manufactures and trades wool, cotton, and blended knitted and woven apparels both in India and internationally, with a market cap of ₹13.16 billion.

Operations: Monte Carlo Fashions Limited generates revenue primarily from the manufacturing and trading of textile garments, totaling ₹10.62 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

Monte Carlo Fashions offers a dividend yield of 3.15%, ranking in the top quartile among Indian stocks, supported by earnings with a payout ratio of 69.2% and cash flows at 88.8%. However, its dividend history is less stable, reflecting volatility over its nine-year payment period. Recent financials show a downturn with a net loss reported in Q4 2024, contrasting sharply with last year's profit, potentially challenging future dividend sustainability despite recent affirmations of INR 20 per share for FY2023-24.

NSEI:MONTECARLO Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, operating both domestically and internationally, is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas with a market capitalization of approximately ₹4.02 trillion.

Operations: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited generates revenue primarily through refining and marketing (₹56.75 billion), as well as exploration and production activities, both onshore (₹4.39 billion) and offshore (₹9.43 billion) within India, alongside international operations contributing ₹0.96 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.8%

ONGC offers a dividend yield of 3.83%, placing it among the top 25% of Indian dividend stocks. With a low payout ratio of 31.3% and cash payout ratio at 32.5%, its dividends are well-supported by both earnings and cash flow, despite a history of volatility in dividend payments over the last decade. The company trades at a P/E ratio significantly below the market average, suggesting good relative value, although its inconsistent dividend track record may concern some investors.

NSEI:ONGC Dividend History as at Jul 2024

