Exploring Three High Growth Tech Stocks in Hong Kong

As global markets experience mixed performances and economic indicators show a range of outcomes, the Hong Kong market has shown resilience with the Hang Seng Index gaining 2.14%. Against this backdrop, it's an opportune time to explore three high-growth tech stocks in Hong Kong that are poised to capitalize on current market conditions. A good stock in today's environment often demonstrates strong fundamentals, innovative capabilities, and adaptability to shifting economic landscapes.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In Hong Kong

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Wasion Holdings 22.37% 25.47% ★★★★★☆ MedSci Healthcare Holdings 45.88% 45.90% ★★★★★☆ Inspur Digital Enterprise Technology 25.37% 39.10% ★★★★★☆ Joy Spreader Group 35.36% 107.63% ★★★★★☆ Akeso 32.52% 55.14% ★★★★★★ Cowell e Holdings 31.40% 35.53% ★★★★★★ Innovent Biologics 21.24% 59.84% ★★★★★☆ Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical 26.67% 9.08% ★★★★★☆ Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) 21.53% 109.17% ★★★★★☆ Beijing Airdoc Technology 37.47% 93.35% ★★★★★☆

Click here to see the full list of 47 stocks from our SEHK High Growth Tech and AI Stocks screener.

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. is an investment holding company that provides data centre and IT facility services in Hong Kong, with a market cap of HK$13.48 billion.

Operations: SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its data centre and IT facilities services, which contributed HK$2.46 billion, while extra-low voltage (ELV) and IT systems added HK$213.03 million.

SUNeVision Holdings reported a 13.6% annual profit growth forecast, outpacing the Hong Kong market's 10.9%. Their revenue is expected to grow at 15.6% per year, reflecting strong industry positioning despite not hitting the high-growth threshold of 20%. The company repurchased shares in the past year and has updated its bylaws to enhance shareholder communication and manage treasury shares effectively. Earnings for FY2024 reached HKD 907.19 million, slightly up from HKD 905.37 million last year, showcasing consistent performance amidst executive changes.

Story continues

SEHK:1686 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited is an investment holding company focused on designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical-related products as well as scientific instruments, with a market cap of HK$52.87 billion.

Operations: Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited generates revenue predominantly from its Optoelectronic Products segment (CN¥25.10 billion), followed by Optical Components (CN¥12.32 billion) and Optical Instruments (CN¥0.59 billion).

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has demonstrated robust growth, with earnings projected to rise 20.9% annually, significantly outpacing the Hong Kong market's 10.9%. The company's revenue is forecasted to grow at 10.2% per year, bolstered by a strong performance in handset lens sets and camera modules. For the first half of 2024, sales reached ¥18.86 billion from ¥14.28 billion a year ago, while net income soared to ¥1.08 billion from ¥436 million last year—an impressive increase driven by market recovery and an improved product mix. Investment in R&D remains substantial; Sunny Optical allocated approximately ¥1 billion for research activities in H1 2024 alone, reflecting its commitment to innovation and maintaining competitive advantage within the tech sector. This strategic focus on R&D supports their high-quality earnings trajectory and positions them well for sustained growth amidst evolving industry demands.

SEHK:2382 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Akeso, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody drugs with a market cap of HK$43.55 billion.

Operations: Akeso focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of biopharmaceutical products, generating CN¥1.87 billion in revenue. Their primary business involves antibody drugs.

Akeso's revenue is forecasted to grow at 32.5% annually, outpacing the Hong Kong market's 7.5%. Despite a net loss of ¥238.59 million in H1 2024, significant investments in R&D—highlighted by a substantial allocation of ¥1 billion—underscore their commitment to innovation and long-term growth. The company's cutting-edge PD-1/VEGF bi-specific antibody, ivonescimab, has gained priority review for multiple indications, showcasing its potential impact on the biotech landscape and future revenue streams.

SEHK:9926 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Summing It All Up

Dive into all 47 of the SEHK High Growth Tech and AI Stocks we have identified here.

Have a stake in these businesses? Integrate your holdings into Simply Wall St's portfolio for notifications and detailed stock reports.

Enhance your investing ability with the Simply Wall St app and enjoy free access to essential market intelligence spanning every continent.

Interested In Other Possibilities?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include SEHK:1686 SEHK:2382 and SEHK:9926.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com