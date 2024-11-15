Exploring Three High Growth Tech Stocks in the United States

The United States market has been flat in the last week yet it is up 32% over the past year with earnings forecast to grow by 15% annually. In this context, identifying high growth tech stocks that align with these robust market conditions can be crucial for investors looking to capitalize on potential opportunities.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In The United States

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Sarepta Therapeutics 23.89% 42.65% ★★★★★★ Invivyd 47.87% 67.72% ★★★★★★ Alkami Technology 21.89% 98.60% ★★★★★★ TG Therapeutics 34.66% 56.48% ★★★★★★ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 22.45% 70.66% ★★★★★★ Legend Biotech 34.07% 69.26% ★★★★★★ Blueprint Medicines 25.27% 68.62% ★★★★★★ Travere Therapeutics 31.19% 72.58% ★★★★★★ Seagen 22.57% 71.80% ★★★★★★ ImmunoGen 26.00% 45.85% ★★★★★★

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies for rare kidney and metabolic diseases, with a market cap of $1.62 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, amounting to $203.45 million. Its focus is on addressing rare kidney and metabolic diseases.

Travere Therapeutics, recently engaging in multiple equity offerings, including a significant $125 million raise, reflects a strategic push to bolster its financial runway amidst challenging profitability metrics. The company's revenue surged by 69% year-over-year to $62.9 million in Q3 2024, yet it reported a substantial net loss of $54.81 million for the same period. This juxtaposition highlights aggressive investment in R&D and market expansion despite short-term earnings volatility. Notably, Travere's commitment to innovation is evident as R&D expenses have escalated in alignment with its pursuit of breakthrough therapies in nephrology and rare diseases—sectors demanding high investment for long-term gains. With recent FDA approvals boosting its commercial portfolio and a clear focus on scaling up promising treatments like FILSPARI®, Travere is navigating through its growth phase with calculated financial maneuvers and clinical advancements.

NasdaqGM:TVTX Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆