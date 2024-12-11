Exploring Three High Growth Tech Stocks In The United States

Over the last 7 days, the United States market has remained flat, yet it is up 30% over the past year with earnings forecasted to grow by 15% annually. In this context of robust growth potential, identifying high growth tech stocks that align with these positive trends can be key for investors seeking opportunities in an evolving market landscape.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In The United States

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Super Micro Computer 23.83% 24.32% ★★★★★★ Ardelyx 25.47% 69.63% ★★★★★★ Sarepta Therapeutics 23.98% 42.48% ★★★★★★ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 22.35% 70.33% ★★★★★★ Clene 75.76% 61.26% ★★★★★★ TG Therapeutics 34.66% 56.98% ★★★★★★ Alkami Technology 21.94% 98.60% ★★★★★★ Travere Therapeutics 31.70% 72.51% ★★★★★★ Seagen 22.57% 71.80% ★★★★★★ ImmunoGen 26.00% 45.85% ★★★★★★

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving patient care through the development and commercialization of therapeutic products, with a market capitalization of $266.17 million.

Operations: The company primarily generates revenue through its Drug Delivery Systems segment, which contributes $137.74 million.

Heron Therapeutics, with its focus on addressing critical medical needs in oncology and pain management, has been navigating a challenging financial landscape. Despite a volatile share price and current unprofitability, the company's strategic R&D investments are noteworthy; it dedicated significant resources to developing innovative therapies such as CINVANTI® and SUSTOL®, which do not require dilution with IV fluids—a crucial advantage during shortages like those caused by Hurricane Helene. This adaptability in product delivery underscores Heron's potential to leverage its R&D for sustained future growth, especially given the projected annual earnings increase of 71.2%. Moreover, recent corporate guidance anticipates a revenue uplift to $140 million - $146 million for 2024, reflecting an optimistic outlook amidst operational adjustments and market challenges.

NasdaqCM:HRTX Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing therapies for diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.31 billion.