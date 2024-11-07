Simply Wall St.

Exploring Three High Growth Tech Stocks For Potential Portfolio Enhancement

In a week marked by busy earnings reports and mixed economic signals, global markets saw major indices like the Nasdaq Composite and S&P MidCap 400 reach record highs before retreating, with small-cap stocks showing resilience compared to their larger counterparts. Amidst this backdrop of fluctuating market dynamics and cautious investor sentiment, identifying high growth tech stocks that demonstrate robust fundamentals and potential for portfolio enhancement becomes increasingly crucial.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies

Name

Revenue Growth

Earnings Growth

Growth Rating

Material Group

20.45%

24.01%

★★★★★★

Yggdrazil Group

24.66%

85.53%

★★★★★★

eWeLLLtd

26.52%

27.53%

★★★★★★

Medley

24.98%

30.36%

★★★★★★

Scandion Oncology

40.71%

75.34%

★★★★★★

Seojin SystemLtd

33.39%

49.13%

★★★★★★

Mental Health TechnologiesLtd

27.88%

79.61%

★★★★★★

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

22.41%

70.53%

★★★★★★

Adveritas

57.98%

144.21%

★★★★★★

UTI

114.97%

134.60%

★★★★★★

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Maxvision Technology

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Maxvision Technology Corp. focuses on the research of artificial intelligence, big data, and internet of things solutions, with a market capitalization of CN¥5.88 billion.

Operations: Maxvision Technology Corp. specializes in developing solutions in artificial intelligence, big data, and the internet of things.

Maxvision Technology, amid a challenging fiscal year with sales dropping to CNY 912.16 million from CNY 1,143.98 million and net income falling to CNY 110.05 million from CNY 169.91 million, still shows promising growth prospects. The company's revenue is expected to increase by an impressive 31.9% annually, outpacing the Chinese market's average of 14%. Furthermore, earnings are projected to surge by 42.2% each year, significantly above the market forecast of 26.1%. Despite recent setbacks reflected in their financial results for the nine months ended September 2024 and a dip in earnings per share from CNY0.66 to CNY0.43, Maxvision is positioned for robust future growth given its higher-than-market forecasted revenue and earnings expansions.

SZSE:002990 Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Nov 2024
SZSE:002990 Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Nov 2024

Beijing ConST Instruments Technology

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Beijing ConST Instruments Technology Inc. operates in the field of precision instruments and technology with a market capitalization of CN¥3.52 billion.

and

