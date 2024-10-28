Exploring Three High Growth Tech Stocks In Sweden

As global markets navigate the effects of rising U.S. Treasury yields and cautious monetary policies, European indices, including Sweden's, have experienced declines amid expectations of slower policy easing by central banks. Within this context, identifying high-growth tech stocks in Sweden involves looking for companies that demonstrate resilience and innovation despite broader market pressures.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In Sweden

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Truecaller 20.45% 21.76% ★★★★★★ Xbrane Biopharma 57.35% 128.38% ★★★★★★ Biovica International 81.67% 78.55% ★★★★★★ Bonesupport Holding 36.32% 76.69% ★★★★★★ Scandion Oncology 40.71% 75.34% ★★★★★★ BioArctic 42.38% 98.40% ★★★★★★ Yubico 20.52% 42.18% ★★★★★★ InCoax Networks 43.77% 115.54% ★★★★★★ Waystream Holding 19.26% 94.62% ★★★★★☆ Skolon 32.37% 135.49% ★★★★★★

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Cint Group AB (publ) offers software solutions for digital insights and research technology on a global scale, with a market capitalization of SEK2.67 billion.

Operations: Cint Group AB generates revenue primarily through its Cint Exchange and Media Measurement segments, with contributions of €140.89 million and €52.24 million respectively.

Cint Group, amid a challenging landscape, shows signs of robust potential with its earnings forecast to surge by 146.5% annually. Despite current unprofitability, the company is expected to pivot into profitability within three years, outpacing average market growth predictions significantly. Recent strategic executive shifts aim to enhance customer experience and streamline operations, reflecting a proactive approach in governance that could catalyze its long-term growth trajectory. Moreover, with R&D expenses marked at 0.6% of revenue—higher than the Swedish market's average—Cint is investing in innovation which could further secure its competitive edge in the evolving tech landscape.

OM:CINT Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: HMS Networks AB (publ) provides products that facilitate communication and information sharing for industrial equipment globally, with a market cap of SEK19.72 billion.

Operations: HMS Networks AB (publ) generates revenue primarily from its Wireless Communications Equipment segment, which contributes SEK3.01 billion. The company's operations focus on enabling communication and information exchange for industrial equipment on a global scale.