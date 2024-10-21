Exploring Three High Growth Tech Stocks In Sweden

As the European Central Bank continues to cut rates, expectations for further monetary easing have bolstered market sentiment across Europe, with major indices like the STOXX Europe 600 Index seeing gains. In this environment of economic adjustments and evolving market dynamics, identifying high growth tech stocks in Sweden requires a focus on companies that demonstrate strong innovation potential and adaptability to shifting economic conditions.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In Sweden

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Truecaller 20.40% 21.73% ★★★★★★ Xbrane Biopharma 53.90% 118.02% ★★★★★★ Hemnet Group 20.12% 25.40% ★★★★★★ Scandion Oncology 40.71% 75.34% ★★★★★★ BioArctic 42.38% 98.40% ★★★★★★ Biovica International 81.67% 78.55% ★★★★★★ Yubico 20.52% 42.18% ★★★★★★ Bonesupport Holding 33.76% 31.20% ★★★★★★ KebNi 34.75% 86.11% ★★★★★★ Skolon 32.63% 122.14% ★★★★★★

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Acast AB (publ) is a podcasting company with operations in Europe, North America, and internationally, and has a market cap of SEK2.92 billion.

Operations: Acast generates revenue primarily through podcast advertising and distribution services. The company's cost structure includes expenses related to content creation, technology infrastructure, and marketing efforts. Gross profit margin trends indicate fluctuations over recent periods, reflecting changes in operational efficiency or market conditions.

Acast, amidst Sweden's bustling tech scene, is navigating a path toward profitability with projections placing it in the black within the next three years—a growth rate markedly above average. This trajectory is underscored by an impressive forecast for earnings to surge by 160.3% annually. Despite current unprofitability, Acast’s revenue growth stands out at 17.2% per year, significantly eclipsing the broader Swedish market's modest 1%. However, its R&D expenditures are not just a line item but a strategic investment totaling millions annually—vital for maintaining its competitive edge in the interactive media and services sector. These financial commitments reflect Acast's aggressive pursuit of innovation and market expansion, potentially setting the stage for robust future performance as it aims to capitalize on evolving digital media consumption trends.

OM:ACAST Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ) operates through its subsidiaries to provide game franchise services across various regions including Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, and others, with a market cap of approximately SEK9.16 billion.

Operations: MTG generates revenue primarily from its broadcasting segment, which accounts for SEK5.95 billion. The company is engaged in providing game franchise services across multiple regions, contributing to its diverse revenue streams.

Modern Times Group MTG, navigating through a transformative phase in Sweden's tech landscape, anticipates profitability within three years, supported by a projected annual earnings growth of 76.4%. Despite current unprofitability and modest revenue growth at 3.6% per year—slightly above Sweden's overall market growth—MTG is strategically investing in R&D to foster innovation and secure a competitive edge. Recent leadership changes, including the CFO stepping down and strategic shifts at its gaming studio Hutch, underscore a dynamic restructuring aimed at accelerating business agility and market responsiveness. These moves could potentially catalyze MTG’s long-term growth trajectory in the entertainment sector.

OM:MTG B Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sinch AB (publ) offers cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators across various countries worldwide, with a market cap of SEK23.66 billion.

Operations: Sinch AB (publ) generates revenue by providing cloud communication services and solutions to enterprises and mobile operators globally. The company operates in multiple regions, including Sweden, France, the UK, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, and the US.

Sinch, a pioneer in transforming emergency communications, recently showcased its NG911 technology, which significantly enhances the efficiency and scope of emergency responses by integrating multimedia options like real-time text and video. This innovation not only boosts public safety but also positions Sinch as a leader in the U.S. emergency communications sector, handling over 40% of NG911 traffic. Financially, Sinch has turned profitable this year with its earnings expected to surge by 45.9% annually. Moreover, its strategic focus on R&D is evident from its expenditure trends which align with fostering advanced communication solutions that cater to critical real-time needs across various states and potentially global markets in the future.

OM:SINCH Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Oct 2024

