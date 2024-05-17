Exploring Three Growth Companies With High Insider Stakes

As global markets show resilience, with indices like the S&P 500 nearing record highs amid fluctuating economic indicators, investors continue to seek stable yet promising opportunities. In this context, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly compelling, as significant insider stakes often signal confidence in the company's future from those who know it best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth UNISEM (KOSDAQ:A036200) 29.8% 38.6% Gaming Innovation Group (OB:GIG) 22.8% 36.2% Calliditas Therapeutics (OM:CALTX) 11.6% 49.9% KebNi (OM:KEBNI B) 37.8% 90.4% Nordic Halibut (OB:NOHAL) 29.9% 97.1% Vow (OB:VOW) 31.8% 99.4% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 33% 97.1% OSE Immunotherapeutics (ENXTPA:OSE) 25.1% 92.9% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.9% 50.9% Adocia (ENXTPA:ADOC) 12.8% 104.5%

Click here to see the full list of 1503 stocks from our Fast Growing Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Localiza Rent a Car S.A. operates in the car and fleet rental industry, with a market capitalization of approximately R$51.62 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its car and fleet rental services, totaling R$30.75 billion.

Insider Ownership: 19.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 34.2% p.a.

Localiza Rent a Car has demonstrated robust growth, with its first quarter 2024 sales reaching BRL 8.69 billion, up from BRL 6.83 billion the previous year, and net income increasing to BRL 733.82 million from BRL 522.81 million. Analysts anticipate the company's revenue will grow faster than the Brazilian market average, at a rate of 19% per year, and expect earnings to surge by approximately 34% annually over the next three years. Despite these positives, concerns include substantial shareholder dilution in the past year and a dividend that is not well-covered by cash flows.

BOVESPA:RENT3 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Hyosung Heavy Industries Corporation, which operates both in South Korea and internationally, specializes in the manufacturing and selling of heavy electrical equipment with a market capitalization of approximately ₩2.93 trillion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily generated from its construction and heavy industry segments, totaling approximately ₩1.71 billion and ₩3.09 billion respectively.

Insider Ownership: 19.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 35.7% p.a.

Hyosung Heavy Industries has seen a significant uptick in earnings, growing by over 1000% last year, with forecasts suggesting a robust annual growth of 35.7%, outpacing the Korean market's 27.5%. Although its revenue growth at 11.9% annually is below some high-growth benchmarks, it remains above the market average of 9.5%. The company trades at a substantial discount to estimated fair value but carries a high debt load and experiences considerable share price volatility.

KOSE:A298040 Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Hangzhou Changchuan Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of integrated circuit equipment and high-frequency communication materials, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥17.77 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from the sale of integrated circuit equipment and high-frequency communication materials.

Insider Ownership: 32.2%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 63.4% p.a.

Hangzhou Changchuan Technology Co., Ltd has demonstrated a strong rebound with first-quarter sales rising to CNY 559.39 million from CNY 320 million year-over-year, and shifting from a net loss to a net income of CNY 4.08 million. Despite a challenging previous year with significant earnings drop, the company is set for rapid growth, with revenue and earnings expected to outpace the market significantly. However, profit margins have contracted and shareholder dilution occurred over the past year, signaling mixed financial health signals amidst growth prospects.

SZSE:300604 Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Key Takeaways

