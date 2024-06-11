Exploring Three Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On SIX Swiss Exchange

Amidst a cautious atmosphere on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with the market closing notably lower ahead of significant economic announcements, investors are keenly observing shifts within key indices and major players. In such a market environment, growth companies with high insider ownership might offer an intriguing focus, as these firms often reflect a deep alignment between management's interests and shareholder value.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Switzerland

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Stadler Rail (SWX:SRAIL) 14.5% 23.4% VAT Group (SWX:VACN) 10.2% 21.2% Straumann Holding (SWX:STMN) 32.7% 21% Swissquote Group Holding (SWX:SQN) 11.4% 14.3% Temenos (SWX:TEMN) 17.4% 14.7% Sonova Holding (SWX:SOON) 17.7% 9.9% Kudelski (SWX:KUD) 37.6% 106.4% Sensirion Holding (SWX:SENS) 20.7% 78.3% SHL Telemedicine (SWX:SHLTN) 17.9% 96.2% Arbonia (SWX:ARBN) 28.8% 100.1%

Click here to see the full list of 16 stocks from our Fast Growing SIX Swiss Exchange Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sonova Holding AG is a company that specializes in manufacturing and selling hearing care solutions for adults and children across regions including the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 17.19 billion.

Operations: Sonova generates revenue primarily through two segments: Cochlear Implants, which brought in CHF 282.40 million, and Hearing Instruments, contributing CHF 3.36 billion.

Insider Ownership: 17.7%

Return On Equity Forecast: 26% (2027 estimate)

Sonova Holding AG, a Swiss company with significant insider ownership, is trading at 36.4% below its estimated fair value, highlighting potential undervaluation. The firm's earnings are expected to grow by 9.91% annually, outpacing the Swiss market forecast of 8.2%. Despite high debt levels, Sonova's revenue growth is also projected to exceed the market with a 7.1% annual increase. Recent financials show robust performance with CHF 3.63 billion in sales and CHF 609.5 million net income for FY2024.

SWX:SOON Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Swissquote Group Holding Ltd offers a range of online financial services for retail, affluent, and professional institutional clients globally, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 4.34 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through leveraged Forex and securities trading, with segments producing CHF 101.09 million and CHF 429.78 million respectively.

Insider Ownership: 11.4%

Return On Equity Forecast: 23% (2026 estimate)

Swissquote Group Holding, a Swiss growth company with high insider ownership, is trading at 18.6% below its estimated fair value, suggesting potential undervaluation. The firm's earnings grew by 38.3% last year and are forecasted to increase annually by 14.3%, outpacing the Swiss market's average of 8.2%. Despite this robust profit growth, revenue is expected to grow at a slower rate of 10.6% per year compared to higher market averages.

SWX:SQN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: VAT Group AG operates globally, specializing in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows; it has a market capitalization of approximately CHF 14.68 billion.

Operations: VAT Group's revenue is primarily generated from its Valves segment, which contributed CHF 782.74 million, and its Global Service segment, which added CHF 172.87 million.

Insider Ownership: 10.2%

Return On Equity Forecast: 39% (2026 estimate)

VAT Group, a Swiss growth company, showcases robust financial forecasts with expected annual earnings growth of 21.2% and revenue increases at 15.5% per year, both surpassing the local market averages significantly. Despite lacking recent insider buying or selling activity, the anticipated high return on equity of 39.1% underscores strong managerial effectiveness and shareholder alignment. However, its revenue growth does not meet the high-growth benchmark of 20% annually.

SWX:VACN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

