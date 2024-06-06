Exploring Three Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On Euronext Amsterdam

Amid a backdrop of fluctuating global markets and rising inflation across Europe, the Euronext Amsterdam presents a unique landscape for investors interested in growth companies with high insider ownership. Such stocks often suggest a commitment from those who know the company best, aligning closely with broader market trends where discerning investment choices become paramount.

Top 5 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The Netherlands

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth BenevolentAI (ENXTAM:BAI) 27.8% 62.8% Envipco Holding (ENXTAM:ENVI) 15.1% 67.8% Ebusco Holding (ENXTAM:EBUS) 31.4% 115.2% MotorK (ENXTAM:MTRK) 35.9% 105.8% Basic-Fit (ENXTAM:BFIT) 12% 66.1% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) 30.8% 24.3%

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Envipco Holding N.V. specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling or leasing reverse vending machines for recycling used beverage containers mainly in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe, with a market capitalization of approximately €334.60 million.

Operations: The firm primarily generates its revenue through the design, development, manufacture, and sale or lease of reverse vending machines in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe.

Insider Ownership: 15.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 67.8% p.a.

Envipco Holding N.V. has demonstrated a significant turnaround, with its latest annual earnings showing substantial revenue growth from EUR 56.37 million to EUR 87.58 million and a shift to net income of EUR 1.42 million after a previous loss. Despite high share price volatility and recent shareholder dilution, the company's revenue and earnings growth forecasts substantially exceed the Dutch market average, indicating strong future potential. However, trading at 77.3% below estimated fair value suggests undervaluation or investor caution.

ENXTAM:ENVI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MotorK plc operates as a software-as-a-service provider tailored to the automotive retail industry across Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the Benelux Union, with a market capitalization of approximately €277.49 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its software and programming segment, which amounted to €42.94 million.

Insider Ownership: 35.9%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 105.8% p.a.

MotorK, despite recent executive changes with the departure of Mauro Pretolani and the appointment of Helen Protopapas, reported a slight decline in quarterly revenue to EUR 11.25 million from EUR 11.43 million year-over-year. However, the company is expected to outpace Dutch market trends significantly with projected annual revenue growth of 24% and an anticipated shift to profitability within three years. This growth trajectory is coupled with concerns over shareholder dilution in the past year.

ENXTAM:MTRK Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PostNL N.V. offers postal and logistics services across the Netherlands, Europe, and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately €0.66 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its Packages and Mail in The Netherlands segments, generating €2.25 billion and €1.35 billion respectively.

Insider Ownership: 30.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 24.3% p.a.

PostNL, currently trading at 47.7% below its estimated fair value, has shown a mixed financial performance with a recent shift to profitability this year. Despite a high debt level and unstable dividend track record, the company's earnings are expected to grow significantly by 24.3% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Dutch market's forecast of 16.2%. However, revenue growth projections remain modest at 3.4% per year, slower than the market average of 9.2%.

ENXTAM:PNL Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

