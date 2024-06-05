Exploring Three German Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On The German Exchange

Amidst a backdrop of fluctuating European markets, with Germany's DAX recently experiencing a decline, investors are keenly observing market dynamics and potential opportunities. High insider ownership in growth companies often signals strong confidence in the company’s future from those who know it best, making such stocks an intriguing consideration in the current economic environment.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Germany

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth pferdewetten.de (XTRA:EMH) 26.8% 73.5% Deutsche Beteiligungs (XTRA:DBAN) 35.3% 31.6% YOC (XTRA:YOC) 24.8% 22.2% NAGA Group (XTRA:N4G) 14.1% 58.1% Exasol (XTRA:EXL) 25.3% 107.4% Alelion Energy Systems (DB:2FZ) 37.4% 106.6% Stratec (XTRA:SBS) 30.9% 22% elumeo (XTRA:ELB) 25.8% 99.1% Friedrich Vorwerk Group (XTRA:VH2) 18% 29.9% Redcare Pharmacy (XTRA:RDC) 17.7% 46.9%

Click here to see the full list of 16 stocks from our Fast Growing German Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Brockhaus Technologies AG operates as a private equity firm with a market capitalization of approximately €284.18 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its Financial Technologies and Security Technologies segments, which respectively brought in €153.43 million and €39.43 million.

Insider Ownership: 26.6%

Brockhaus Technologies, a growth-oriented company in Germany with significant insider ownership, is navigating a challenging financial landscape. Despite reporting increased sales of €39.85 million in Q1 2024, up from €33.63 million the previous year, the company experienced a net loss of €1.38 million. However, Brockhaus has projected robust revenue growth for 2024, expecting between €220 million and €240 million which indicates strong organic growth prospects. Additionally, initiating dividend payments suggests confidence in future profitability and financial health.

XTRA:BKHT Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Stratec SE operates in Germany and internationally, specializing in the design and manufacture of automation and instrumentation solutions for the in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences sectors, with a market cap of approximately €0.58 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through the design and manufacture of automation and instrumentation solutions for in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences, both domestically and internationally.

Insider Ownership: 30.9%

Stratec SE, a German company with substantial insider ownership, faces challenges despite its growth potential. Recent financials show a decline in quarterly sales to €50.87 million and net income to €0.447 million from higher figures last year. However, Stratec is poised for significant earnings growth over the next three years, forecasted at 22% annually, outpacing the German market's 18.8%. This growth is supported by an expected revenue increase of 8% per year but is tempered by lower-than-expected profit margins and a weak coverage of debt by operating cash flow.

XTRA:SBS Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Zalando SE is an online retailer specializing in fashion and lifestyle products, with a market capitalization of approximately €6.28 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue, primarily generated through its online platform for fashion and lifestyle items, totals approximately €10.40 billion.

Insider Ownership: 10.3%

Zalando SE, a key growth company in Germany with high insider ownership, is trading at a significant discount to its fair value. Despite recent financial struggles including a net loss of €8.9 million in Q1 2024, Zalando anticipates modest sales growth of up to 5% this year. The company's earnings are expected to increase notably by 26.71% annually over the next three years, outperforming the German market's forecasted growth. However, its return on equity is projected to remain low at 12.4%.

XTRA:ZAL Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

