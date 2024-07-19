Exploring Three German Exchange Stocks Estimated To Trade At Intrinsic Discounts Ranging From 33.5% To 44%

Amid a generally positive week for European markets, with Germany's DAX index climbing 1.48%, investors are turning their attention to potential opportunities within undervalued stocks. In this context, identifying stocks that trade below their intrinsic value could be particularly compelling, especially when considering the broader market's upward trajectory and current economic indicators.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Germany

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Kontron (XTRA:SANT) €19.79 €30.69 35.5% Stabilus (XTRA:STM) €44.80 €79.98 44% technotrans (XTRA:TTR1) €17.50 €29.27 40.2% SAP (XTRA:SAP) €180.58 €282.01 36% Stratec (XTRA:SBS) €42.00 €81.77 48.6% SBF (DB:CY1K) €2.90 €5.71 49.3% CHAPTERS Group (XTRA:CHG) €24.40 €46.31 47.3% MTU Aero Engines (XTRA:MTX) €245.90 €420.24 41.5% R. STAHL (XTRA:RSL2) €18.20 €28.97 37.2% Your Family Entertainment (DB:RTV) €2.56 €4.54 43.6%

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Overview: Adidas AG is a global company that designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products across various regions, with a market capitalization of approximately €41.57 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from several geographical segments, with €5.16 billion from North America, €3.20 billion from Greater China, and €2.31 billion from Latin America.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 33.5%

Adidas AG, priced at €232.8, is considered undervalued by 33.5% against a fair value estimate of €350.16 based on discounted cash flow analysis. Recently returning to profitability, the company posted a significant turnaround with Q1 sales rising to €5.46 billion from €5.27 billion year-over-year and net income reaching €170 million compared to a loss previously. Forecasted annual earnings growth is robust at 41%, outpacing the German market's 18.9%. Revenue growth projections stand at 8% annually, also above the national average of 5.2%.

Overview: MTU Aero Engines AG operates in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines globally, with a market capitalization of approximately €13.24 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is divided into two main segments: the Commercial Maintenance Business (MRO) generates €4.35 billion, and the Commercial and Military Engine Business (OEM) contributes €1.27 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 41.5%

MTU Aero Engines, trading at €245.9, is significantly undervalued by 41.5% relative to its fair value of €420.24, per discounted cash flow metrics. Poised for profitability within three years, MTX anticipates robust earnings growth of 34.94% annually. Recent financials reveal a slight dip in net income from €134 million to €126 million year-over-year despite an increase in sales from €1.54 billion to €1.65 billion in Q1 2024, underscoring potential recovery and growth dynamics against a backdrop of operational challenges.

Overview: Stabilus SE operates globally, manufacturing and selling gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate equipment with a market cap of approximately €1.11 billion.

Operations: Stabilus generates revenue primarily from three geographical segments: €548.37 million from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, €465.72 million from the Americas, and €293.73 million from the Asia-Pacific region.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 44%

Stabilus SE, priced at €44.8, is significantly undervalued with a fair value of €79.98 based on discounted cash flow analysis, indicating a potential undervaluation by 44%. Despite recent adjustments to its fiscal year 2024 revenue forecasts down to between €1.3 billion and €1.35 billion from previous higher estimates due to weaker demand in key segments, the company's earnings are expected to grow substantially at 20.5% annually over the next three years, outpacing the German market growth rate of 18.9%. However, it faces challenges such as a high debt level and declining profit margins year-over-year from 9.8% to 6%.

Taking Advantage

Ready To Venture Into Other Investment Styles?

