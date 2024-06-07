Exploring KRX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

The South Korean market has shown a modest uptick of 2.2% over the past week, maintaining a stable performance throughout the year with earnings expected to grow by 29% annually. In this context, stocks from growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly intriguing, as they often signal strong confidence from those who know the company best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth SamyoungLtd (KOSE:A003720) 25% 30.4% ALTEOGEN (KOSDAQ:A196170) 26.6% 73.1% Global Tax Free (KOSDAQ:A204620) 18.1% 72.4% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.3% 36.4% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 26.4% 48.1% Park Systems (KOSDAQ:A140860) 33.1% 35.8% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 34.1% 122.7% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 19.8% 76.8% INTEKPLUS (KOSDAQ:A064290) 16.3% 78.1% Techwing (KOSDAQ:A089030) 18.7% 118.2%

Click here to see the full list of 81 stocks from our Fast Growing KRX Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: People & Technology Inc. specializes in providing machinery services including coating, calendaring, slitting, and automation, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩1.66 billion.

Operations: The firm specializes in machinery services for coating, calendaring, slitting, and automation.

Insider Ownership: 17.2%

Return On Equity Forecast: N/A (2027 estimate)

People & Technology, a South Korean company, exhibits strong growth potential with earnings that grew by 31.4% last year and are projected to increase significantly over the next three years. Its revenue is expected to rise by 30% annually, outpacing the market's 10.8%. Despite high volatility in its share price recently and trading at 77.7% below estimated fair value, insider ownership remains high, aligning interests with shareholders. However, there's no recent substantial insider buying or selling reported.

KOSDAQ:A137400 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: ALTEOGEN Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing long-acting biobetters, proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, and antibody biosimilars, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩12.64 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its development of long-acting biobetters, proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, and biosimilar antibodies.

Insider Ownership: 26.6%

Return On Equity Forecast: 45% (2027 estimate)

ALTEOGEN, a South Korean growth company, is forecasted to see a significant earnings increase of 73.06% annually over the next three years, outperforming the local market's 28.3%. Its revenue growth is also expected to exceed market averages significantly at 48.3% per year. Despite recent share dilution and high share price volatility, it trades at 73% below its estimated fair value and has recently turned profitable with a substantial portion of non-cash earnings, indicating strong future potential.

KOSDAQ:A196170 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Enchem Co., Ltd. specializes in the production and sale of electrolytes and additives for secondary batteries and EDLC, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩5.70 billion.

Operations: The company operates primarily in the production and sale of electrolytes and additives for secondary batteries and EDLC.

Insider Ownership: 20.8%

Return On Equity Forecast: N/A (2027 estimate)

Enchem, a South Korean company, is expected to see substantial growth with earnings projected to increase by 144.8% annually. Revenue growth is also robust, anticipated at 56.5% per year, outpacing the local market's average of 10.8%. However, the company has experienced share dilution over the past year and lacks sufficient data on its forecasted Return on Equity for the next three years. Despite these challenges, Enchem's performance indicators suggest strong future potential without significant insider trading activity in recent months.

KOSDAQ:A348370 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Where To Now?

Click here to access our complete index of 81 Fast Growing KRX Companies With High Insider Ownership.

Seeking Other Investments?

Companies discussed in this article include KOSDAQ:A137400KOSDAQ:A196170 and KOSDAQ:A348370

