Exploring Kakaku.com And 2 Other High Growth Tech Stocks In Japan

As Japan's stock markets wrapped up a volatile month with notable gains in the Nikkei 225 and TOPIX indices, investors are keeping a close eye on high-growth tech stocks amid renewed economic optimism. In this article, we explore Kakaku.com and two other promising tech companies that have shown resilience and potential for growth in the current market landscape.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In Japan

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Hottolink 51.80% 61.94% ★★★★★★ Cyber Security Cloud 20.71% 25.73% ★★★★★☆ eWeLLLtd 26.52% 27.53% ★★★★★★ Medley 24.97% 30.50% ★★★★★★ SHIFT 20.25% 32.08% ★★★★★★ Kanamic NetworkLTD 20.75% 28.25% ★★★★★★ Material Group 17.82% 28.74% ★★★★★☆ Bengo4.comInc 20.76% 46.76% ★★★★★★ ExaWizards 22.69% 62.99% ★★★★★★ Money Forward 20.68% 68.12% ★★★★★★

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Kakaku.com, Inc., along with its subsidiaries, offers purchase support and restaurant review services in Japan and has a market cap of ¥494.41 billion.

Operations: Kakaku.com, Inc. generates revenue primarily through its purchase support and restaurant review services in Japan. The company leverages its online platforms to facilitate consumer decisions and provide detailed reviews, contributing significantly to its financial performance.

Kakaku.com, a prominent player in Japan's tech landscape, boasts an impressive earnings growth of 23.4% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Interactive Media and Services industry at 14.5%. With forecasted annual profit growth of 8.9%, it stands to grow faster than the JP market's 8.6%. Despite its high volatility in share price recently, Kakaku.com's revenue is anticipated to rise by 8.7% annually, surpassing the broader market's expected growth of 4.3%.

TSE:2371 Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: SHIFT Inc. provides software quality assurance and testing solutions in Japan with a market cap of ¥240.15 billion.

Operations: The company specializes in software quality assurance and testing solutions within Japan. With a market cap of ¥240.15 billion, it generates revenue primarily through its services in this niche sector.

SHIFT, a notable player in Japan's tech sector, has seen its earnings grow at an impressive 36.3% per year over the past five years. Forecasts suggest continued robust growth with revenue expected to rise by 20.3% annually and earnings anticipated to increase by 32.1% per year, outpacing the broader Japanese market's growth of 4.3%. A significant portion of this growth is driven by their investment in R&D, which constitutes a substantial part of their budget and underscores their commitment to innovation in software testing and quality assurance services.

TSE:3697 Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Capcom Co., Ltd. is a global company engaged in planning, developing, manufacturing, selling, and distributing home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games with a market cap of ¥1.33 trillion.

Operations: Capcom generates revenue primarily from Digital Content, which accounts for ¥103.38 billion, followed by Amusement Facilities at ¥20.09 billion and Amusement Equipment at ¥10.34 billion. The company is involved in the entire lifecycle of game development and distribution across various platforms both domestically and internationally.

Capcom's earnings are forecast to grow 14.5% annually, outpacing the broader Japanese market's 8.6%. With revenue expected to increase by 9.5% per year, Capcom is investing significantly in R&D, which accounted for ¥20 billion ($0.14 billion) last year, underscoring their commitment to innovation in gaming and software development. Despite a volatile share price over the past three months and a recent -23.3% earnings growth decline compared to the entertainment industry average of -17.1%, Capcom remains focused on future growth prospects through strategic investments and advancements in AI-driven game development technology.

TSE:9697 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

