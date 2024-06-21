Exploring June 2024's Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Actions

As the broader Canadian market responds to a moderated inflation environment and anticipatory central bank policies, small-cap stocks in Canada present a unique landscape for potential value. Given the current economic indicators and rate adjustments, understanding the intrinsic qualities that define promising small-cap stocks becomes crucial for investors looking to capitalize on these conditions.

Name PE PS Discount to Fair Value Value Rating Dundee Precious Metals 8.2x 2.8x 46.22% ★★★★★★ Nexus Industrial REIT 2.3x 2.8x 19.44% ★★★★★☆ Calfrac Well Services 2.2x 0.2x 2.88% ★★★★★☆ Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust 11.4x 3.0x 35.33% ★★★★★☆ Guardian Capital Group 10.4x 4.0x 32.16% ★★★★☆☆ Sagicor Financial 1.2x 0.4x -95.64% ★★★★☆☆ Westshore Terminals Investment 14.1x 3.8x 1.89% ★★★☆☆☆ Gear Energy 18.7x 1.3x 33.08% ★★★☆☆☆ Freehold Royalties 15.1x 6.5x 48.34% ★★★☆☆☆ AutoCanada 11.5x 0.1x -122.38% ★★★☆☆☆

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: Centerra Gold is a gold mining company with operations primarily focused on extracting molybdenum and gold, particularly from its Mount Milligan mine, and has a market capitalization of approximately $1.17 billion.

Operations: In 2023, the company reported a revenue of $963.24 million and a net loss of $182.59 million, with a gross profit margin of 23.70%. Over the past year, cost of goods sold was $734.97 million while operating expenses totaled $294.88 million.

PE: 25.6x

Centerra Gold, reflecting a solid financial rebound, reported a significant earnings turnaround with first-quarter sales soaring to US$305.88 million from US$226.53 million year-over-year and net income hitting US$66.43 million compared to a previous loss of US$73.45 million. This resurgence is underscored by robust production forecasts for 2024, targeting 370–410 koz of gold and 55-65 Mlbs of copper. Adding to investor confidence, insiders recently purchased shares under the buyback program announced in November 2023, totaling 2,145,300 shares for US$12.1 million by March end. The firm also sustains shareholder returns with a consistent quarterly dividend set at CAD 0.07 per share due in June.

TSX:CG Share price vs Value as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund operates in the chemical manufacturing sector, focusing on electrochemicals and sulphur and water chemicals, with a market capitalization of approximately CA$0.74 billion.

Operations: EC and SWC segments collectively generated CA$1.80 billion in revenue, with a notable gross profit margin of 22.76% as of the latest reported period. The company's cost of goods sold was approximately CA$1.43 billion during the same timeframe.

PE: 5.1x

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, grappling with a high debt level and a forecasted earnings decline of 24.1% annually over the next three years, still demonstrates resilience through consistent monthly cash distributions, recently affirming a $0.055 per unit for June 2024. Notably, the firm announced a significant share repurchase program on May 15, aiming to buy back nearly 10% of its shares by mid-2025—reflecting insider confidence in the company's prospects despite current financial challenges. This move underscores their commitment to enhancing shareholder value and suggests potential for recalibration and growth ahead.

TSX:CHE.UN Share price vs Value as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Dundee Precious Metals is a gold mining company with operations at Ada Tepe and Chelopech, boasting a market capitalization of approximately $1.10 billion.

Operations: Ada Tepe and Chelopech generated revenues of $243.33 million and $274.18 million respectively, reflecting the company's diversified revenue streams across multiple mining operations. The gross profit margin has shown significant fluctuations, with a notable increase to 0.53 in the most recent period from 0.32 five years ago, indicating a potential improvement in operational efficiency or market conditions favorable to the company's product mix.

PE: 8.2x

Dundee Precious Metals, a lesser-known yet intriguing player in the Canadian mining sector, recently underscored its growth prospects with the appointment of W. John DeCooman Jr. as Executive Vice President, leveraging his extensive industry experience. Despite a slight dip in Q1 2024 earnings to US$45.74 million from US$46.6 million year-over-year, the company maintains robust production guidance for 2024 and continues to invest in high-potential projects like Coka Rakita in Serbia. This project alone showcases promising economics with expected strong margins based on current gold prices, enhancing Dundee's strategic position within Eastern Europe's mining landscape. Notably reflecting insider confidence, recent months saw significant share purchases by insiders, signaling their belief in the company’s undervalued status and future potential.

TSX:DPM Share price vs Value as at Jun 2024

