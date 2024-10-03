Exploring High Growth Tech Stocks in the UK for October 2024

The UK market has recently faced challenges, with the FTSE 100 index experiencing a downturn due to weak trade data from China and concerns over global economic recovery. In this environment, identifying high growth tech stocks requires focusing on companies that can demonstrate resilience and innovation despite broader market pressures.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In The United Kingdom

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating STV Group 13.15% 46.78% ★★★★★☆ Gaming Realms 11.57% 22.07% ★★★★★☆ YouGov 14.29% 29.79% ★★★★★☆ Facilities by ADF 52.00% 144.70% ★★★★★☆ Redcentric 4.89% 63.79% ★★★★★☆ Windar Photonics 63.60% 126.92% ★★★★★☆ LungLife AI 100.61% 100.97% ★★★★★☆ Beeks Financial Cloud Group 24.63% 57.95% ★★★★★☆ Oxford Biomedica 20.98% 106.13% ★★★★★☆ Vinanz 113.60% 125.86% ★★★★★☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Genus plc is an animal genetics company with operations across North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia and has a market cap of £1.33 billion.

Operations: Genus plc generates revenue primarily through its two main segments: Genus ABS, which contributes £314.90 million, and Genus PIC, bringing in £352.50 million. The company's operations span multiple regions globally, focusing on animal genetics to drive its business model.

Genus plc, facing a challenging year with a significant one-off loss of £47.4M, still manages to project an impressive earnings growth trajectory at 39.4% annually, outpacing the UK market's 14.3%. Despite this robust forecast and maintaining last year's dividend rate at 21.7 pence per share, its recent financial performance reveals a contraction with sales dipping to £668.8 million from £689.7 million and net income falling to £7.9 million from £33.3 million previously. This juxtaposition of strong growth prospects against current financial setbacks highlights the volatile yet potentially rewarding nature of investing in high-growth tech sectors like biotechnology where Genus operates.

Story continues

LSE:GNS Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: NCC Group plc operates in the cyber and software resilience sector across the United Kingdom, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe with a market cap of £537.09 million.

Operations: NCC Group plc derives its revenue primarily from Cyber Security (£258.50 million) and Escode (£65.90 million). The company's focus on cyber and software resilience spans multiple regions, including the United Kingdom, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

NCC Group, recently added to the FTSE 350 and FTSE 250 indices, is navigating a challenging landscape with a notable forecast of becoming profitable within three years. Despite a current unprofitability status and a revenue growth prediction of 4.5% per year—slightly above the UK market average of 3.7%—the company's strategic focus on enhancing its R&D capabilities is evident. Last year, NCC allocated significant resources to research and development, underlining its commitment to innovation in cybersecurity solutions amidst evolving digital threats. This investment in R&D not only supports future growth but also positions NCC favorably as industries worldwide heighten their focus on data security.

LSE:NCC Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Oxford Biomedica plc is a contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in delivering therapies globally, with a market capitalization of £400.30 million.

Operations: Oxford Biomedica generates revenue primarily from its platform segment, which accounts for £97.24 million. The company operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization, focusing on global therapeutic delivery.

Oxford Biomedica, amidst a challenging landscape, is steering towards profitability with an anticipated earnings growth of 106.1% annually. The company's commitment to innovation is underscored by its substantial R&D expenditures, which are crucial for its strategic positioning in the biotech sector. Notably, Oxford Biomedica's revenue is projected to surge by 21% yearly, outpacing the UK market average of 3.7%. This growth trajectory is supported by recent executive enhancements and reaffirmed financial guidance aiming for revenues between £126 million and £134 million for 2024, reflecting a robust three-year CAGR of over 35%.

LSE:OXB Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Where To Now?

Ready For A Different Approach?

