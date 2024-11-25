Exploring High Growth Tech Stocks In November 2024

As global markets show resilience with U.S. indexes approaching record highs and smaller-cap indexes outperforming large-caps, investors are closely watching economic indicators such as jobless claims and home sales that suggest a strengthening labor market and housing demand. In this context, exploring high-growth tech stocks can be particularly appealing, as these companies often thrive in environments where innovation drives broad-based gains across sectors.
Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies
|
Name
|
Revenue Growth
|
Earnings Growth
|
Growth Rating
|
Material Group
|
20.45%
|
24.01%
|
★★★★★★
|
Pharma Mar
|
25.97%
|
56.89%
|
★★★★★★
|
Ascelia Pharma
|
76.15%
|
47.16%
|
★★★★★★
|
Waystream Holding
|
22.46%
|
109.25%
|
★★★★★★
|
JNTC
|
20.52%
|
57.26%
|
★★★★★★
|
TG Therapeutics
|
34.66%
|
56.48%
|
★★★★★★
|
Elliptic Laboratories
|
65.73%
|
103.55%
|
★★★★★★
|
Alkami Technology
|
21.89%
|
98.60%
|
★★★★★★
|
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
|
22.45%
|
70.66%
|
★★★★★★
|
Travere Therapeutics
|
31.70%
|
72.51%
|
★★★★★★
Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.
Hancom
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Hancom Inc. is a company that develops and sells office software products and solutions both in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩558.36 billion.
Operations: Hancom generates revenue primarily through the sale of office software products and solutions. The company operates both domestically in South Korea and internationally, leveraging its expertise in software development to cater to a diverse customer base.
Despite a challenging environment, Hancom has demonstrated robust financial agility with an impressive 34.1% forecasted annual earnings growth, outpacing the broader Korean market's 28.4%. This growth is underpinned by significant R&D investments, which have fueled innovations crucial for maintaining competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. Moreover, Hancom's strategic focus on expanding its software solutions portfolio aligns well with industry shifts towards SaaS models, ensuring sustainable revenue streams. However, investors should note a substantial one-off loss of ₩61 billion last year that impacted financial results but consider the strong recovery trajectory indicated by an 81.7% surge in earnings over the past year and positive free cash flow dynamics.
-
-
Solus Advanced Materials
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Solus Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. operates by providing materials and solutions across South Korea, Europe, and international markets with a market cap of ₩691.99 billion.
Operations: Solus Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. focuses on delivering advanced materials and solutions across various regions, including South Korea and Europe. The company's operations are supported by a market capitalization of ₩691.99 billion, reflecting its scale in the industry.
Solus Advanced Materials, amid a challenging backdrop, has shown resilience with its revenue surging by 27.1% year-on-year, signaling robust market demand. This growth trajectory is notably supported by a strategic emphasis on R&D, which accounted for a significant portion of expenditures aimed at propelling next-generation tech developments. Despite reporting a net loss recently due to substantial shifts in market dynamics, the firm's aggressive push in innovation and R&D—marked by an expected annual profit growth of 120.5%—positions it well for future recovery and competitiveness in the high-stakes tech arena. Key presentations at industry conferences underscore its active engagement with evolving sector trends, potentially enhancing its client relationships and business prospects.
-
-
Quanta Computer
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Quanta Computer Inc. is a global manufacturer and seller of notebook computers with a market capitalization of NT$1.14 trillion.
Operations: Quanta Computer generates revenue primarily from its Electronics Sector, which contributes NT$2.78 billion. The company operates across Asia, the Americas, and Europe, focusing on the manufacture and sale of notebook computers.
Quanta Computer, demonstrating a robust growth trajectory, reported a significant revenue surge to TWD 993.44 billion over nine months, up from TWD 797.71 billion in the previous year. This growth is complemented by an increase in net income to TWD 43.83 billion, reflecting a strong operational performance and market positioning. The company's commitment to innovation is evident from its R&D spending trends which have strategically focused on enhancing technological capabilities and maintaining competitive advantage in the tech industry. Recently at the Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Summit, Quanta highlighted these advancements which are expected to drive future growth, underscoring its proactive approach in navigating the tech landscape amidst evolving industry demands.
-
-
