Exploring High Growth Tech Stocks In November 2024

As global markets show resilience with U.S. indexes approaching record highs and smaller-cap indexes outperforming large-caps, investors are closely watching economic indicators such as jobless claims and home sales that suggest a strengthening labor market and housing demand. In this context, exploring high-growth tech stocks can be particularly appealing, as these companies often thrive in environments where innovation drives broad-based gains across sectors.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Material Group 20.45% 24.01% ★★★★★★ Pharma Mar 25.97% 56.89% ★★★★★★ Ascelia Pharma 76.15% 47.16% ★★★★★★ Waystream Holding 22.46% 109.25% ★★★★★★ JNTC 20.52% 57.26% ★★★★★★ TG Therapeutics 34.66% 56.48% ★★★★★★ Elliptic Laboratories 65.73% 103.55% ★★★★★★ Alkami Technology 21.89% 98.60% ★★★★★★ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 22.45% 70.66% ★★★★★★ Travere Therapeutics 31.70% 72.51% ★★★★★★

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hancom Inc. is a company that develops and sells office software products and solutions both in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩558.36 billion.

Operations: Hancom generates revenue primarily through the sale of office software products and solutions. The company operates both domestically in South Korea and internationally, leveraging its expertise in software development to cater to a diverse customer base.

Despite a challenging environment, Hancom has demonstrated robust financial agility with an impressive 34.1% forecasted annual earnings growth, outpacing the broader Korean market's 28.4%. This growth is underpinned by significant R&D investments, which have fueled innovations crucial for maintaining competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. Moreover, Hancom's strategic focus on expanding its software solutions portfolio aligns well with industry shifts towards SaaS models, ensuring sustainable revenue streams. However, investors should note a substantial one-off loss of ₩61 billion last year that impacted financial results but consider the strong recovery trajectory indicated by an 81.7% surge in earnings over the past year and positive free cash flow dynamics.

KOSDAQ:A030520 Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Solus Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. operates by providing materials and solutions across South Korea, Europe, and international markets with a market cap of ₩691.99 billion.