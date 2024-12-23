Exploring High Growth Tech Stocks This December 2024

As global markets navigate a period of uncertainty marked by the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on interest rates and political tensions in the U.S., small-cap stocks have experienced notable volatility, with indices like the S&P 600 feeling the pressure. In this environment, identifying high growth tech stocks requires a focus on companies that demonstrate resilience through strong fundamentals and innovative potential, positioning them to capitalize on emerging opportunities despite broader market challenges.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Seojin SystemLtd 35.41% 39.86% ★★★★★★ Waystream Holding 22.09% 113.25% ★★★★★★ Pharma Mar 25.43% 56.19% ★★★★★★ Sarepta Therapeutics 24.09% 42.97% ★★★★★★ TG Therapeutics 34.86% 56.98% ★★★★★★ Fine M-TecLTD 36.52% 131.08% ★★★★★★ Alkami Technology 21.99% 102.65% ★★★★★★ Initiator Pharma 73.95% 31.67% ★★★★★★ Elliptic Laboratories 70.09% 111.37% ★★★★★★ Travere Therapeutics 31.70% 72.51% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1279 stocks from our High Growth Tech and AI Stocks screener.

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Dynavox Group AB (publ) is a company that develops and sells assistive technology products for communication both in Sweden and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK5.92 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its computer hardware segment, amounting to SEK1.86 billion.

Dynavox Group, with its robust 79% earnings growth over the past year, significantly outperforms the tech industry average of 54%, underscoring its competitive edge in innovation and market adaptation. This growth trajectory is supported by a strong forecast that expects Dynavox's revenue to climb at an annual rate of 13.9%, surpassing Sweden's market growth of just 1.3%. Despite facing challenges like high debt levels, the company continues to invest heavily in R&D, which is pivotal for sustaining its technological leadership and supporting expected earnings growth of 34.4% annually. Recent financial results show a solid increase in sales from SEK 424 million to SEK 483 million in Q3 and net income rising from SEK 35 million to SEK 45 million, reflecting both operational efficiency and effective market strategies.

OM:DYVOX Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Probi AB (publ) is engaged in the research, manufacturing, and sale of probiotics for dietary supplements and food companies across various global markets, with a market cap of SEK3.97 billion.