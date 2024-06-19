Exploring Hidden Gems on the SIX Swiss Exchange in June 2024

Amidst a fluctuating session, the Swiss market demonstrated resilience, finishing modestly higher as investors anticipate the upcoming monetary policy announcement from the Swiss National Bank. With the benchmark SMI index showing a gain, it sets an intriguing stage for investors looking at undervalued stocks in this relatively stable economic environment. In such a market, identifying stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value could provide worthwhile opportunities for discerning investors.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Switzerland

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Swissquote Group Holding (SWX:SQN) CHF286.60 CHF358.64 20.1% COLTENE Holding (SWX:CLTN) CHF49.70 CHF76.25 34.8% Burckhardt Compression Holding (SWX:BCHN) CHF590.00 CHF823.46 28.4% Sonova Holding (SWX:SOON) CHF271.20 CHF448.91 39.6% Temenos (SWX:TEMN) CHF61.00 CHF83.19 26.7% Julius Bär Gruppe (SWX:BAER) CHF52.00 CHF95.89 45.8% SGS (SWX:SGSN) CHF82.12 CHF122.84 33.1% Comet Holding (SWX:COTN) CHF374.50 CHF545.75 31.4% Medartis Holding (SWX:MED) CHF70.30 CHF120.67 41.7% Kudelski (SWX:KUD) CHF1.42 CHF1.84 22.7%

Click here to see the full list of 12 stocks from our Undervalued SIX Swiss Exchange Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener

Overview: Montana Aerospace AG specializes in designing, developing, and manufacturing system components and assemblies across the globe, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 1.20 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through three segments: Energy (€575.17 million), E-Mobility (€154.42 million), and Aerostructures (€745.54 million).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 15.3%

Montana Aerospace AG has shown a significant turnaround in its financial performance, as evidenced by its first quarter 2024 results with sales rising to €397.81 million from €356.53 million year-over-year and a shift to a net income of €2.81 million from a previous net loss of €17.42 million. This improvement suggests enhanced operational efficiency and could indicate potential undervaluation based on cash flows, despite the company's full-year earnings for 2023 reflecting an ongoing challenge with a net loss of €37.95 million.

SWX:AERO Discounted Cash Flow as at Jun 2024

Overview: COLTENE Holding AG is a company that develops, manufactures, and sells disposables, tools, and equipment for dentists and dental laboratories across various global regions, with a market capitalization of CHF 296.98 million.

Operations: The company generates CHF 242.73 million in revenue from the sale of disposables, tools, and equipment for dental professionals.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 34.8%

COLTENE Holding is poised with a high forecasted Return on Equity at 22.1% in three years, signaling strong potential returns. However, its revenue growth at 2.8% per year trails the Swiss market's 4.4%, reflecting slower expansion. Notably, earnings are expected to surge by 20.9% annually, outpacing the market's 8.2%, suggesting underappreciation based on future earnings potential despite current lower profit margins of 4.9%. The dividend yield of 4.02% remains poorly covered by earnings, indicating financial caution.

SWX:CLTN Discounted Cash Flow as at Jun 2024

Overview: Medartis Holding AG is a medical device company that specializes in developing, manufacturing, and selling implant solutions globally, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 954.72 million.

Operations: The company generates CHF 212.01 million from its medical products segment.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 41.7%

Medartis Holding AG, despite a modest forecasted Return on Equity of 7% in three years, is set to outperform with its earnings growth projected at 60.4% annually, significantly above the Swiss market's 8.2%. This robust earnings trajectory contrasts with its revenue growth rate of 13.3% per year—higher than the market average but below high-growth benchmarks. Shareholders have experienced dilution over the past year, and financial results have been impacted by large one-off items, suggesting potential volatility in cash flows.

SWX:MED Discounted Cash Flow as at Jun 2024

Where To Now?

Contemplating Other Strategies?

