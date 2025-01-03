Exploring Harvia Oyj And 2 Other Small Cap Gems with Strong Potential

Simply Wall St.
In a global market environment marked by moderate gains in major stock indexes and declining U.S. consumer confidence, small-cap stocks have shown resilience despite broader economic uncertainties. As investors navigate these fluctuating conditions, identifying promising small-cap companies like Harvia Oyj can offer unique opportunities for growth, particularly when they demonstrate strong fundamentals and potential to thrive amidst current challenges.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals

Name

Debt To Equity

Revenue Growth

Earnings Growth

Health Rating

Cresco

6.62%

8.15%

9.94%

★★★★★★

Ovostar Union

0.01%

10.19%

49.85%

★★★★★★

Tianyun International Holdings

10.09%

-5.59%

-9.92%

★★★★★★

AOKI Holdings

30.67%

2.30%

45.17%

★★★★★☆

MAPFRE Middlesea

NA

14.56%

1.77%

★★★★★☆

Sparta

NA

-5.54%

-15.40%

★★★★★☆

GENOVA

0.65%

29.95%

29.18%

★★★★☆☆

A2B Australia

15.83%

-7.78%

25.44%

★★★★☆☆

Loadstar Capital K.K

259.54%

16.85%

21.57%

★★★★☆☆

Nippon Sharyo

60.16%

-1.87%

-14.86%

★★★★☆☆

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Harvia Oyj

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Harvia Oyj is a company that specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of traditional, steam, and infrared saunas, with a market capitalization of €812.08 million.

Operations: Harvia generates revenue primarily from its Building Materials - HVAC Equipment segment, totaling €163.66 million.

Harvia, a promising player in the leisure industry, has shown robust earnings growth of 29.5% over the past year, outpacing its industry peers. Despite a high net debt to equity ratio of 47%, its interest payments are comfortably covered with an EBIT coverage of 14.6 times. Recent financial results highlight a positive trajectory with third-quarter sales reaching €38.72 million and net income at €5.46 million, both improving from last year. With shares trading below estimated fair value and strategic leadership appointments like Ivan Sabato's, Harvia seems poised for continued growth in profitability and market presence.

HLSE:HARVIA Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jan 2025
HLSE:HARVIA Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jan 2025

Raoom trading

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Raoom Trading Company engages in the manufacturing, processing, and trading of glass, mirrors, and aluminum decorations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries with a market capitalization of SAR1.12 billion.

Operations: Raoom Trading generates revenue through the manufacturing, processing, and trading of glass, mirrors, and aluminum decorations. The company operates primarily within Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries.

