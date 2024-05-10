Exploring Hard Off CorporationLtd And Two More Top Dividend Stocks

As global markets navigate through a mix of economic signals, Japan's stock market has shown resilience, with the Nikkei 225 and TOPIX indices posting gains amid currency interventions and a positive corporate earnings season. In this context, exploring dividend stocks like Hard Off Corporation Ltd can offer investors potential stability and income, particularly in a market environment where solid profit growth is supported by factors such as yen weakness and increased tourism.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Japan

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Kanro (TSE:2216) 3.32% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 3.56% ★★★★★★ Nihon Tokushu Toryo (TSE:4619) 3.73% ★★★★★★ AiphoneLtd (TSE:6718) 3.39% ★★★★★★ Ryoyu Systems (TSE:4685) 3.48% ★★★★★★ Shimojima (TSE:7482) 4.64% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.09% ★★★★★★ Toyo Kanetsu K.K (TSE:6369) 3.52% ★★★★★★ HITO-Communications HoldingsInc (TSE:4433) 3.28% ★★★★★★ Innotech (TSE:9880) 3.86% ★★★★★★

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hard Off Corporation Co., Ltd. operates a chain of reuse shops across Japan, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥25.70 billion.

Operations: Hard Off Corporation Co., Ltd. specializes in managing a network of reuse shops throughout Japan.

Dividend Yield: 3.4%

Hard Off Corporation Ltd. recently raised its annual dividend to ¥76.00 per share from ¥60.00, reflecting a commitment to return value to shareholders despite challenges in dividend coverage. With a cash payout ratio of 287.2%, dividends are not well supported by free cash flow, indicating potential sustainability issues. However, the company's earnings have grown by 22.9% over the past year, and it maintains a competitive dividend yield of 3.35%, which ranks in the top 25% in Japan's market despite historical volatility and unreliable growth patterns in its dividends over the last decade.

TSE:2674 Dividend History as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Scroll Corporation, primarily focused on mail-order and e-commerce operations in Japan, has a market capitalization of approximately ¥34.25 billion.

Operations: Scroll Corporation generates its revenues primarily through its mail-order and e-commerce operations within Japan.

Dividend Yield: 4.2%

Scroll Corporation has demonstrated a mixed track record in dividend reliability, with significant fluctuations including a recent cut from JPY 38.00 to JPY 18.00 per share for the fiscal year ended March 2024, followed by an expected increase to JPY 24.00 for the next fiscal year. Despite these fluctuations, dividends are adequately covered by earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 61.7% and a cash payout ratio of 36.6%. The stock's current dividend yield stands at 4.2%, positioning it well above the market average of 3.23%. Trading at a substantial discount (51.7% below estimated fair value), Scroll offers potential value despite its unstable dividend history.

TSE:8005 Dividend History as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MEITEC Group Holdings Inc., operating in Japan, specializes in providing dispatch engineering solutions to manufacturing companies and has a market capitalization of approximately ¥251.31 billion.

Operations: MEITEC Group Holdings Inc. generates revenue primarily through its Engineering Solution Business, which brought in ¥124.48 billion, and its Engineer Introduction Business with revenues of ¥1.42 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

Meitec Group Holdings recently increased its dividend to JPY 70.00 per share, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns despite a history of unstable dividends over the past decade. The company's dividends are well-supported by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 61.8% and 58.2%, respectively. Recent executive changes, including the appointment of Masato Uemura as CEO and reshuffling within the board, signal potential strategic shifts ahead of their next annual meeting on June 20, 2024.

TSE:9744 Dividend History as at May 2024

Summing It All Up

