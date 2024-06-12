Exploring Dixon Technologies India And Two More Growth Giants With High Insider Stakes On The Indian Exchange

The Indian market has shown robust growth, rising 8.0% in the past week and an impressive 43% over the last year, with earnings expected to grow by 16% annually. In such a flourishing environment, companies like Dixon Technologies India with high insider ownership can be particularly compelling, as this often signals strong confidence from those who know the company best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In India

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 28.1% Pitti Engineering (BSE:513519) 33.6% 28.0% Rajratan Global Wire (BSE:517522) 19.8% 33.5% Dixon Technologies (India) (NSEI:DIXON) 24.9% 33.4% Happiest Minds Technologies (NSEI:HAPPSTMNDS) 38% 22.9% Jupiter Wagons (NSEI:JWL) 11.1% 27.2% Paisalo Digital (BSE:532900) 16.3% 23.8% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.6% 27.7% Pricol (NSEI:PRICOLLTD) 25.5% 26.9% Aether Industries (NSEI:AETHER) 31.1% 39.8%

Click here to see the full list of 81 stocks from our Fast Growing Indian Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Dixon Technologies (India) Limited operates as an electronic manufacturing services provider in India, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹60.35 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is generated from various segments, including Home Appliances at ₹12.05 billion, Security Systems at ₹6.33 billion, Lighting Products at ₹7.87 billion, Mobile & EMS Division at ₹109.19 billion, and Consumer Electronics & Appliances at ₹41.48 billion.

Insider Ownership: 24.9%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 22.1% p.a.

Dixon Technologies, a key player in India's electronics manufacturing sector, reported significant growth with full-year sales reaching INR 176.91 billion, up from INR 121.92 billion the previous year. Recent strategic moves include a MOU with Acerpure India for manufacturing consumer appliances, enhancing its product diversification and market reach. Despite substantial growth in earnings and revenue, Dixon maintains high insider ownership which aligns management interests with shareholder goals, supporting sustained operational excellence and innovation.

NSEI:DIXON Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Info Edge (India) Limited is an online classifieds company engaged in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, and education services, operating both in India and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹803.35 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through recruitment solutions and real estate services, amounting to ₹18.80 billion and ₹3.51 billion respectively.

Insider Ownership: 37.9%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 12% p.a.

Info Edge (India) has demonstrated a robust turnaround with its recent earnings report showing a shift from a net loss to substantial profit, marking significant year-over-year growth in both revenue and net income. Despite this positive trajectory, the company's dividend track record remains unstable, and there has been notable insider selling over the past quarter. Furthermore, while expected earnings growth outpaces the market, revenue growth predictions are more modest. Recent corporate activities include conference presentations and an upcoming final dividend subject to shareholder approval at the AGM.

NSEI:NAUKRI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Varun Beverages Limited operates as a franchisee of PepsiCo, producing and distributing carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹2.01 trillion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from the manufacturing and sale of beverages, totaling ₹164.67 billion.

Insider Ownership: 36.4%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 16.4% p.a.

Varun Beverages, a growth-oriented company with significant insider ownership, reported a substantial increase in Q1 2024 earnings with net income rising to INR 5.37 billion from INR 4.29 billion year-over-year. Despite high debt levels, its earnings are expected to grow significantly at an annual rate of 24.06%, outpacing the Indian market's forecast of 15.9%. Recent strategic moves include the appointment of experienced executives and expansion into Zimbabwe, enhancing its leadership and geographic footprint.

NSEI:VBL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Summing It All Up

Explore the 81 names from our Fast Growing Indian Companies With High Insider Ownership screener here.

