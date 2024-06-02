Exploring Dividend Stocks On The KRX HANYANG ENGLtd And 2 Others

The South Korean stock market has been experiencing a downward trend, with the KOSPI index declining over recent sessions amid global economic uncertainties and mixed performances across different sectors. As investors navigate these challenging conditions, focusing on dividend stocks like HANYANG ENG Ltd could offer potential stability, as these stocks typically provide regular income regardless of market volatility.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In South Korea

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Kia (KOSE:A000270) 4.76% ★★★★★★ Shinhan Financial Group (KOSE:A055550) 4.45% ★★★★★☆ KT (KOSE:A030200) 5.46% ★★★★★☆ KB Financial Group (KOSE:A105560) 3.85% ★★★★★☆ LOTTE Fine Chemical (KOSE:A004000) 4.17% ★★★★★☆ HANYANG ENGLtd (KOSDAQ:A045100) 3.10% ★★★★★☆ Cheil Worldwide (KOSE:A030000) 5.94% ★★★★☆☆ Snt DynamicsLtd (KOSE:A003570) 3.65% ★★★★☆☆ Samyang (KOSE:A145990) 3.49% ★★★★☆☆ Korea Cast Iron Pipe Ind (KOSE:A000970) 6.13% ★★★★☆☆

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Hanyang ENG Co., Ltd specializes in constructing semiconductor facilities both domestically in South Korea and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩327.40 billion.

Operations: Hanyang ENG Co., Ltd generates its revenue primarily from the construction of semiconductor facilities across South Korea and various global markets.

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

HANYANG ENG Ltd. offers a modest dividend yield of 3.1%, slightly below the top quartile of South Korean dividend stocks at 3.52%. Despite this, the company's dividends are well-supported by both earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 12.5% and a cash payout ratio of 8.9%, indicating sustainability and reliability over the past decade. Additionally, its Price-To-Earnings ratio stands at an attractive 4x compared to the broader market's 12.6x, enhancing its appeal for value-oriented dividend investors.

KOSDAQ:A045100 Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: DB Insurance Co., Ltd. offers a range of insurance products and services in South Korea, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩6.21 billion.

Operations: DB Insurance Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its Non-Life Insurance Sector, which brought in ₩19.04 billion, followed by the Life Insurance Sector at ₩1.50 billion, and a smaller contribution from the Installment Finance Sector at ₩0.04 billion.

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

DB Insurance has increased its dividend payments over the past four years, with a current yield of 5.12%, placing it in the top 25% of dividend payers in South Korea. The dividends are well-supported, evidenced by a low payout ratio of 18.3% and an even lower cash payout ratio of 7.2%, indicating strong coverage by both earnings and cash flows. Despite trading at 82.6% below estimated fair value and favorably against peers, its dividend track record is relatively short and unstable, which might concern long-term focused investors.

KOSE:A005830 Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Youngone Holdings Co., Ltd. is a global manufacturer and seller of apparel, footwear, gear, sportswear, and jackets, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩1.01 trillion.

Operations: Youngone Holdings Co., Ltd. generates its revenues primarily through the manufacture and international sale of apparel, footwear, gear, sportswear, and jackets.

Dividend Yield: 5.4%

Youngone Holdings offers a dividend yield of 5.44%, ranking it among the top 25% in the South Korean market. The company's dividends are well-supported by a low payout ratio of 13.3% and an even lower cash payout ratio of 9.9%, ensuring strong coverage by earnings and cash flows alike. Despite its appealing valuation, trading at 76.9% below estimated fair value, Youngone has paid dividends for less than ten years, which might raise concerns about the sustainability and reliability of its dividend payments in the longer term.

KOSE:A009970 Dividend History as at Jun 2024

