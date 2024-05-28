Exploring Dividend Stocks In Germany Including MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital And Two Others

As global markets experience fluctuations with mixed results among major indices, Germany's DAX index remains relatively stable, reflecting a cautious optimism in the European market. This backdrop sets an interesting stage for investors considering dividend stocks in Germany, where stability and consistent returns become even more appealing amidst broader market uncertainties. In this environment, understanding the characteristics that define a good dividend stock is crucial. Investors should look for companies with a strong track record of profitability and dividend payments, particularly those that demonstrate resilience during economic shifts and maintain robust fundamentals.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Germany

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Allianz (XTRA:ALV) 5.18% ★★★★★★ Edel SE KGaA (XTRA:EDL) 6.49% ★★★★★★ Deutsche Post (XTRA:DHL) 4.74% ★★★★★★ Südzucker (XTRA:SZU) 6.50% ★★★★★☆ MLP (XTRA:MLP) 4.67% ★★★★★☆ Deutsche Telekom (XTRA:DTE) 3.54% ★★★★★☆ DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen (XTRA:DAM) 6.13% ★★★★★☆ SAF-Holland (XTRA:SFQ) 4.92% ★★★★★☆ Mercedes-Benz Group (XTRA:MBG) 8.00% ★★★★★☆ Uzin Utz (XTRA:UZU) 3.25% ★★★★★☆

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG operates as a publicly owned investment manager, with a market capitalization of approximately €142.40 million.

Operations: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG generates revenue primarily through Management Services (€30.83 million) and Transaction Services (€7.73 million).

Dividend Yield: 6.7%

MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG, with a recent leadership change appointing Constantin Baack as CEO, reported a significant earnings increase in Q1 2024 to EUR 5.88 million from EUR 3.72 million year-over-year. Despite trading at 60.1% below estimated fair value and having a reasonable payout ratio of 72.6%, the company's dividend track record remains unstable, with dividends covered by both earnings and cash flows (Cash Payout Ratio: 73.6%). The firm has increased its dividend payments recently but has been distributing dividends for only two years, raising questions about the sustainability and reliability of future payouts in the context of its short dividend-paying history and modest annual earnings growth forecast at 1.85%.

XTRA:MPCK Dividend History as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Talanx AG is a global provider of insurance and reinsurance products and services, with a market capitalization of approximately €19.03 billion.

Operations: Talanx AG operates primarily in the insurance and reinsurance sectors globally.

Dividend Yield: 3.2%

Talanx AG, demonstrating a robust dividend profile, pays a consistent dividend of 3.19%, supported by a strong cash flow coverage with a low cash payout ratio of 7.5%. Despite dividends being covered by earnings and cash flows (Payout Ratio: 37.9%), its yield is lower than the top quartile in Germany's market at 4.6%. Recent financials show substantial growth, with Q1 net income rising to €572 million from €423 million year-over-year, affirming its ability to sustain dividends amidst varying market conditions.

XTRA:TLX Dividend History as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: WashTec AG specializes in car wash solutions across Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific with a market capitalization of approximately €548.68 million.

Operations: WashTec AG generates €98.39 million in revenue from North America and an additional €393.63 million from adjustments across its segments.

Dividend Yield: 5.4%

WashTec AG, facing challenges in covering its dividend with a 106.6% payout ratio, reported a slight decrease in quarterly and annual earnings. Despite this, the company maintains a dividend of €2.20, appealing with a 5.37% yield but marked by historical volatility and unreliability over the past decade. Recent sales dipped to €100.76 million from €109.17 million year-over-year for Q1 2024, reflecting potential pressures on financial sustainability despite a modest annual earnings growth forecast of 11.96%.

XTRA:WSU Dividend History as at May 2024

