Exploring Cricut And 2 Hidden Small Caps with Strong Fundamentals

The market has climbed by 3.0% over the past week, with every sector up, and in the last year, it has risen by 25%. In this favorable environment where earnings are expected to grow by 15% annually over the next few years, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals can be particularly rewarding; Cricut and two other small-cap companies exemplify these hidden gems.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In The United States

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Morris State Bancshares 10.20% -0.28% 6.97% ★★★★★★ Teekay NA -6.48% 55.79% ★★★★★★ Mission Bancorp 25.37% 16.23% 20.16% ★★★★★★ Omega Flex NA 1.31% 3.88% ★★★★★★ First Northern Community Bancorp NA 7.12% 10.04% ★★★★★★ Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A 311.64% 21.07% 24.77% ★★★★★☆ Innovex International 19.92% 29.88% 40.68% ★★★★★☆ Valhi 38.71% 2.57% -19.76% ★★★★★☆ QDM International 36.42% 107.08% 78.76% ★★★★★☆ FRMO 0.17% 12.99% 23.62% ★★★★☆☆

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Cricut, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes a creativity platform that allows users to transform ideas into professional-looking handmade goods, with a market cap of $1.35 billion.

Operations: Cricut generates revenue primarily through the sale of its creativity platform and related products. The company’s financial performance includes a net profit margin of 12.5%, reflecting its profitability after accounting for all expenses.

Cricut, a nimble player in the Consumer Durables sector, has shown impressive earnings growth of 40.2% over the past year, outpacing its industry. Trading at 45.3% below estimated fair value and debt-free for five years (previously at 49.9%), it presents a compelling valuation case. Despite significant insider selling recently, Cricut repurchased 1.41 million shares worth US$8.86 million between May and June 2024, indicating confidence in its future prospects amidst recent index additions like Russell Small Cap Value Index.

NasdaqGS:CRCT Debt to Equity as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States with a market cap of approximately $1.31 billion.

Operations: Hovnanian Enterprises generates revenue primarily from its Homebuilding segments, with the West region contributing $1.37 billion, the Northeast $989.39 million, and the Southeast $474.97 million. The Financial Services segment adds an additional $70.40 million to their revenue stream.

Hovnanian Enterprises has shown impressive growth, with earnings increasing by 51.3% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Consumer Durables industry’s -1.6%. The company reported Q3 2024 revenue of US$722.7 million and net income of US$72.92 million, up from US$649.96 million and US$55.76 million respectively a year ago. HOV's price-to-earnings ratio stands at 6.1x, well below the U.S market average of 18.1x, indicating potential undervaluation in this sector.

NYSE:HOV Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America with a market cap of approximately $1.67 billion.

Operations: The company's primary revenue stream is derived from its Metal Processors and Fabrication segment, which generated $3.43 billion.

Worthington Steel has shown impressive financial health, with a net debt to equity ratio of 9.6%, indicating satisfactory leverage. The company reported a significant earnings growth of 77.6% over the past year, outpacing the Metals and Mining industry’s -23%. Trading at 42.5% below its estimated fair value, it presents an attractive investment opportunity. Recent earnings for Q4 showed sales of US$911 million and net income of US$53.2 million, despite lower than last year's US$67.3 million.

NYSE:WS Debt to Equity as at Sep 2024

Curious About Other Options?

Companies discussed in this article include NasdaqGS:CRCT NYSE:HOV and NYSE:WS.

