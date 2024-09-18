Exploring Cricut And 2 Hidden Small Caps with Strong Fundamentals
The market has climbed by 3.0% over the past week, with every sector up, and in the last year, it has risen by 25%. In this favorable environment where earnings are expected to grow by 15% annually over the next few years, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals can be particularly rewarding; Cricut and two other small-cap companies exemplify these hidden gems.
Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In The United States
Name
Debt To Equity
Revenue Growth
Earnings Growth
Health Rating
Morris State Bancshares
10.20%
-0.28%
6.97%
★★★★★★
Teekay
NA
-6.48%
55.79%
★★★★★★
Mission Bancorp
25.37%
16.23%
20.16%
★★★★★★
Omega Flex
NA
1.31%
3.88%
★★★★★★
First Northern Community Bancorp
NA
7.12%
10.04%
★★★★★★
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A
311.64%
21.07%
24.77%
★★★★★☆
Innovex International
19.92%
29.88%
40.68%
★★★★★☆
Valhi
38.71%
2.57%
-19.76%
★★★★★☆
QDM International
36.42%
107.08%
78.76%
★★★★★☆
FRMO
0.17%
12.99%
23.62%
★★★★☆☆
We'll examine a selection from our screener results.
Cricut
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Cricut, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes a creativity platform that allows users to transform ideas into professional-looking handmade goods, with a market cap of $1.35 billion.
Operations: Cricut generates revenue primarily through the sale of its creativity platform and related products. The company’s financial performance includes a net profit margin of 12.5%, reflecting its profitability after accounting for all expenses.
Cricut, a nimble player in the Consumer Durables sector, has shown impressive earnings growth of 40.2% over the past year, outpacing its industry. Trading at 45.3% below estimated fair value and debt-free for five years (previously at 49.9%), it presents a compelling valuation case. Despite significant insider selling recently, Cricut repurchased 1.41 million shares worth US$8.86 million between May and June 2024, indicating confidence in its future prospects amidst recent index additions like Russell Small Cap Value Index.
Unlock comprehensive insights into our analysis of Cricut stock in this health report.
Understand Cricut's track record by examining our Past report.
Hovnanian Enterprises
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States with a market cap of approximately $1.31 billion.
Operations: Hovnanian Enterprises generates revenue primarily from its Homebuilding segments, with the West region contributing $1.37 billion, the Northeast $989.39 million, and the Southeast $474.97 million. The Financial Services segment adds an additional $70.40 million to their revenue stream.
Hovnanian Enterprises has shown impressive growth, with earnings increasing by 51.3% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Consumer Durables industry’s -1.6%. The company reported Q3 2024 revenue of US$722.7 million and net income of US$72.92 million, up from US$649.96 million and US$55.76 million respectively a year ago. HOV's price-to-earnings ratio stands at 6.1x, well below the U.S market average of 18.1x, indicating potential undervaluation in this sector.
Click to explore a detailed breakdown of our findings in Hovnanian Enterprises' health report.
Explore historical data to track Hovnanian Enterprises' performance over time in our Past section.
Worthington Steel
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America with a market cap of approximately $1.67 billion.
Operations: The company's primary revenue stream is derived from its Metal Processors and Fabrication segment, which generated $3.43 billion.
Worthington Steel has shown impressive financial health, with a net debt to equity ratio of 9.6%, indicating satisfactory leverage. The company reported a significant earnings growth of 77.6% over the past year, outpacing the Metals and Mining industry’s -23%. Trading at 42.5% below its estimated fair value, it presents an attractive investment opportunity. Recent earnings for Q4 showed sales of US$911 million and net income of US$53.2 million, despite lower than last year's US$67.3 million.
Take a closer look at Worthington Steel's potential here in our health report.
Gain insights into Worthington Steel's past trends and performance with our Past report.
