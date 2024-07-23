Exploring Biotage And Two More Undiscovered Swedish Gems

As global markets exhibit mixed signals with a noticeable pivot towards small-cap and value shares, Sweden's market remains an intriguing area for potential growth and investment opportunities. Amidst this backdrop, exploring lesser-known Swedish stocks like Biotage offers investors a chance to tap into unique sectors that may benefit from current economic dynamics.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Sweden

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Softronic NA 3.58% 7.41% ★★★★★★ Bahnhof NA 9.47% 15.07% ★★★★★★ Duni 29.33% 10.78% 22.98% ★★★★★★ AB Traction NA 5.38% 5.19% ★★★★★★ Firefly NA 15.31% 29.94% ★★★★★★ Linc NA 56.01% 0.54% ★★★★★★ AQ Group 7.30% 14.89% 22.26% ★★★★★★ Rederiaktiebolaget Gotland NA -14.29% 18.06% ★★★★★★ Karnell Group 44.29% 22.04% 39.45% ★★★★★☆ Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag NA 7.64% 28.44% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 54 stocks from our Swedish Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Biotage AB (publ) specializes in solutions and products for drug discovery and development, analytical testing, as well as water and environmental testing, with a market capitalization of SEK 15.12 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from the healthcare software sector, with a notable revenue figure of SEK 2.08 billion. It maintains a robust gross profit margin, which has consistently hovered around 60% in recent quarters, highlighting efficient cost management relative to its sales.

Biotage, a Swedish life sciences company, stands out with its robust performance and strategic financial health. Over the past year, earnings surged by 16.2%, outpacing the industry's decline of 13%. Forecasted to grow at an impressive rate of nearly 19.87% annually, Biotage also boasts a strong balance sheet with more cash than debt and a significantly reduced debt to equity ratio from 19.2% to 4%. Trading at a compelling 41.4% below estimated fair value, Biotage represents an attractive proposition for those seeking undiscovered gems in the market.

Story continues

OM:BIOT Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Engcon AB (publ) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing excavator tools across multiple regions globally, including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, the rest of Europe, North and South America, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand with a market capitalization of SEK 15.73 billion.

Operations: Engcon specializes in the construction machinery and equipment sector, generating revenue primarily through the sale of its products. The company's cost structure includes significant expenditures on cost of goods sold (COGS) and operating expenses, which encompass sales & marketing and research & development activities. Notably, Engcon has demonstrated a gross profit margin around 42% to 44% in recent years, reflecting its operational efficiency in managing production costs relative to sales.

Engcon, a notable player in the machinery sector, reported a dip in sales to SEK 450 million from SEK 508 million year-over-year for Q2 2024, with net income also falling to SEK 55 million from SEK 83 million. Despite these challenges, the company's debt to equity ratio remains low at 8.5%, reflecting a stable financial structure. Engcon's EBIT coverage is robust at 20.4 times interest payments, underscoring strong earnings quality despite recent hurdles. The firm is poised for potential growth with earnings expected to rise by approximately 44% annually.

OM:ENGCON B Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Rusta AB (publ) is a retailer specializing in home and leisure products across Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Germany, with a market capitalization of SEK 11.96 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from sales in Sweden, Norway, and other markets, with a significant portion of its operating expenses directed towards sales and marketing. Over recent periods, it has observed a gross profit margin of approximately 43.48%, indicating the cost-effectiveness of its operations relative to revenue generated.

Rusta stands out in the Swedish market, trading at a significant 61% below estimated fair value, signaling potential upside. With earnings growth outpacing the industry by over 56% last year and forecasted annual growth of 23%, its financial health is robust. Notably, Rusta's debt concerns are minimal as its cash reserves exceed total debt obligations. Recent strategic expansions into Türkiye highlight its proactive approach to enhancing supply chain efficiencies and market reach.

OM:RUSTA Debt to Equity as at Jul 2024

Taking Advantage

Navigate through the entire inventory of 54 Swedish Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals here.

Have a stake in these businesses? Integrate your holdings into Simply Wall St's portfolio for notifications and detailed stock reports.

Simply Wall St is your key to unlocking global market trends, a free user-friendly app for forward-thinking investors.

Curious About Other Options?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include OM:BIOT OM:ENGCON B and OM:RUSTA.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com