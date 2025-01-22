Exploring Australia's Undiscovered Gems In January 2025

As the Australian market enjoys a positive upswing with the ASX200 reaching a seven-week high, investors are buoyed by favorable trade outcomes and strategic AI investments. In this environment of optimism, discovering promising small-cap stocks that align with current trends in IT and Industrials can offer intriguing opportunities for those seeking to explore Australia's undiscovered gems.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Australia

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Fiducian Group NA 9.94% 6.48% ★★★★★★ Sugar Terminals NA 3.14% 3.53% ★★★★★★ Bisalloy Steel Group 0.95% 10.27% 24.14% ★★★★★★ Lycopodium NA 17.22% 33.85% ★★★★★★ Djerriwarrh Investments 1.14% 8.17% 7.54% ★★★★★★ Red Hill Minerals NA 75.05% 36.74% ★★★★★★ Steamships Trading 33.60% 4.17% 3.90% ★★★★★☆ AMCIL NA 5.16% 5.31% ★★★★★☆ K&S 16.07% 0.09% 33.40% ★★★★☆☆ Hearts and Minds Investments 1.00% 18.81% 20.95% ★★★★☆☆

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Cuscal Limited, along with its subsidiaries, offers payment and regulated data products and services to financial and consumer-focused institutions in Australia, with a market cap of A$503.81 million.

Cuscal, a financial services company in Australia, has recently completed an IPO raising A$336.8 million, offering 134.7 million shares at A$2.5 each with a slight discount per security. The company's earnings have grown by 21% over the past year and are expected to continue growing at 12% annually, which is impressive given its industry context where growth is lagging behind. Despite having high-quality past earnings and a reduced debt-to-equity ratio from 172.5% to 103.5% over five years, Cuscal's interest payments are not well covered by EBIT (1.4x coverage), indicating potential challenges in managing debt obligations effectively.

ASX:CCL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager with a market capitalization of A$843.89 million.

Operations: Djerriwarrh Investments generates revenue primarily from its portfolio of investments, totaling A$50.84 million.