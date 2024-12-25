Exploring American Coastal Insurance And 2 Other Promising Small Caps In The US Market

The United States market has experienced a flat performance over the last week, yet it has seen a significant rise of 25% over the past 12 months, with earnings projected to grow by 15% annually. In such an environment, identifying promising small-cap stocks like American Coastal Insurance can offer unique opportunities for investors seeking growth potential beyond the well-trodden paths of larger companies.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In The United States

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Eagle Financial Services 170.75% 12.30% 1.92% ★★★★★★ Wilson Bank Holding NA 7.87% 8.22% ★★★★★★ Franklin Financial Services 173.21% 5.55% -1.86% ★★★★★★ Morris State Bancshares 17.84% 4.83% 6.58% ★★★★★★ Omega Flex NA 0.39% 2.57% ★★★★★★ Parker Drilling 46.05% 0.86% 52.25% ★★★★★★ Teekay NA -3.71% 60.91% ★★★★★★ ASA Gold and Precious Metals NA 7.11% -35.88% ★★★★★☆ Pure Cycle 5.31% -4.44% -5.74% ★★★★★☆ FRMO 0.13% 19.43% 29.70% ★★★★☆☆

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: American Coastal Insurance Corporation, operating through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing commercial and personal property and casualty insurance in the United States, with a market cap of $636.31 million.

Operations: American Coastal Insurance generates revenue primarily from its commercial and personal property and casualty insurance offerings in the U.S. The company has a market capitalization of $636.31 million, indicating its valuation in the financial markets.

American Coastal Insurance, a promising player in the insurance sector, has demonstrated significant earnings growth of 54% annually over the past five years. The company boasts a strong position with interest payments well covered by EBIT at 9.9 times and maintains high-quality earnings despite facing industry challenges. Recent financials reveal Q3 revenue jumped to US$82 million from US$53 million year-on-year, while net income rose to US$28 million from US$11 million. Although the debt-to-equity ratio increased to 57% over five years, American Coastal's strategic initiatives aim for long-term value amidst potential hurricane risks and rising reinsurance costs.

NasdaqCM:ACIC Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Dec 2024

