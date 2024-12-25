Simply Wall St.
Exploring American Coastal Insurance And 2 Other Promising Small Caps In The US Market
The United States market has experienced a flat performance over the last week, yet it has seen a significant rise of 25% over the past 12 months, with earnings projected to grow by 15% annually. In such an environment, identifying promising small-cap stocks like American Coastal Insurance can offer unique opportunities for investors seeking growth potential beyond the well-trodden paths of larger companies.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In The United States

Name

Debt To Equity

Revenue Growth

Earnings Growth

Health Rating

Eagle Financial Services

170.75%

12.30%

1.92%

★★★★★★

Wilson Bank Holding

NA

7.87%

8.22%

★★★★★★

Franklin Financial Services

173.21%

5.55%

-1.86%

★★★★★★

Morris State Bancshares

17.84%

4.83%

6.58%

★★★★★★

Omega Flex

NA

0.39%

2.57%

★★★★★★

Parker Drilling

46.05%

0.86%

52.25%

★★★★★★

Teekay

NA

-3.71%

60.91%

★★★★★★

ASA Gold and Precious Metals

NA

7.11%

-35.88%

★★★★★☆

Pure Cycle

5.31%

-4.44%

-5.74%

★★★★★☆

FRMO

0.13%

19.43%

29.70%

★★★★☆☆

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

American Coastal Insurance

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: American Coastal Insurance Corporation, operating through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing commercial and personal property and casualty insurance in the United States, with a market cap of $636.31 million.

Operations: American Coastal Insurance generates revenue primarily from its commercial and personal property and casualty insurance offerings in the U.S. The company has a market capitalization of $636.31 million, indicating its valuation in the financial markets.

American Coastal Insurance, a promising player in the insurance sector, has demonstrated significant earnings growth of 54% annually over the past five years. The company boasts a strong position with interest payments well covered by EBIT at 9.9 times and maintains high-quality earnings despite facing industry challenges. Recent financials reveal Q3 revenue jumped to US$82 million from US$53 million year-on-year, while net income rose to US$28 million from US$11 million. Although the debt-to-equity ratio increased to 57% over five years, American Coastal's strategic initiatives aim for long-term value amidst potential hurricane risks and rising reinsurance costs.

NasdaqCM:ACIC Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Dec 2024

