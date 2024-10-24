Exploring 3 Undervalued Small Caps In United States With Insider Activity

In the United States, while the market has experienced a slight 1.0% decline over the past week, it has shown robust growth of 38% over the past year with earnings projected to increase by 15% annually. In this environment, identifying stocks that are potentially undervalued and exhibit insider activity can offer intriguing opportunities for investors seeking to capitalize on future growth potential.

Top 10 Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying In The United States

Name PE PS Discount to Fair Value Value Rating Columbus McKinnon 20.6x 0.9x 43.53% ★★★★★★ Hanover Bancorp 9.6x 2.2x 46.74% ★★★★★☆ Franklin Financial Services 9.4x 1.8x 37.47% ★★★★☆☆ HighPeak Energy 11.6x 1.5x 37.70% ★★★★☆☆ Citizens & Northern 13.6x 2.9x 43.56% ★★★☆☆☆ Guardian Pharmacy Services 79.6x 1.0x 41.41% ★★★☆☆☆ Community West Bancshares 18.7x 2.9x 42.25% ★★★☆☆☆ Orion Group Holdings NA 0.3x -111.76% ★★★☆☆☆ Sabre NA 0.5x -49.90% ★★★☆☆☆ Industrial Logistics Properties Trust NA 0.6x -192.80% ★★★☆☆☆

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: SNDL operates in the liquor and cannabis industries, with a focus on retail and operations, and has a market capitalization of CA$1.20 billion.

Operations: SNDL generates revenue primarily from liquor retail, cannabis retail, and cannabis operations. The company has seen its gross profit margin fluctuate, reaching 23.52% in the most recent period. Operating expenses, including general and administrative costs, have been significant factors impacting financial outcomes.

PE: -7.0x

SNDL, a small company in the U.S., is navigating challenges with unprofitability and reliance on external borrowing. Recent leadership changes include J. Carlo joining the board, while Taranvir Vander retires after enhancing SNDL's liquor division. Despite reporting a reduced net loss of CAD 5.77 million for Q2 2024 compared to CAD 32.52 million previously, profitability remains elusive over the next three years. The company's strategic moves could influence its future path amid industry dynamics and internal restructuring efforts.

NasdaqCM:SNDL Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: Sabre operates as a technology solutions provider for the global travel and tourism industry, with a focus on offering services through its Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions segments, and has a market capitalization of approximately $1.55 billion.