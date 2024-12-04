Exploring 3 Undervalued Small Caps On ASX With Insider Action

The Australian market has experienced a mixed performance recently, with the ASX200 closing down 0.38% amid sector-specific fluctuations, such as a notable decline in Real Estate and gains in Materials and Information Technology. In this environment of shifting dynamics, small-cap stocks on the ASX present intriguing opportunities for investors seeking potential growth amidst broader market volatility. Identifying promising small caps often involves looking at factors like insider activity and strategic developments that could signal future potential, especially when broader economic conditions are impacting larger sectors differently.

Top 10 Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying In Australia

Name PE PS Discount to Fair Value Value Rating Infomedia 41.2x 3.7x 37.16% ★★★★★★ GWA Group 16.3x 1.5x 40.69% ★★★★★☆ SHAPE Australia 14.2x 0.3x 31.63% ★★★★☆☆ Dicker Data 19.6x 0.7x -63.12% ★★★★☆☆ Collins Foods 17.4x 0.7x 6.79% ★★★★☆☆ Hansen Technologies 53.0x 3.2x 29.36% ★★★★☆☆ FINEOS Corporation Holdings NA 3.3x 48.37% ★★★★☆☆ Healius NA 0.6x 11.69% ★★★★☆☆ Corporate Travel Management 23.4x 2.8x 42.33% ★★★☆☆☆ Cromwell Property Group NA 4.5x -15.07% ★★★☆☆☆

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: Corporate Travel Management is a global travel services company operating across Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia/New Zealand with a market capitalization of A$3.15 billion.

Operations: Corporate Travel Management generates revenue primarily through its travel services across Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia/New Zealand. The company's gross profit margin has shown an upward trend from 40.45% in December 2013 to 41.60% by December 2024. Operating expenses have increased over time, with general and administrative expenses being a significant component of these costs.

PE: 23.4x

Corporate Travel Management, a smaller player in the Australian market, has caught attention due to insider confidence demonstrated by Jamie Pherous purchasing 87,500 shares valued at approximately A$1.4 million. This move suggests potential growth prospects as earnings are forecasted to increase by 12% annually. Recent changes include Deloitte replacing PwC as auditors post-AGM on October 31, 2024. Despite relying solely on external borrowing for funding, the company's strategic initiatives may position it well for future expansion.