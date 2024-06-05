Explore These 3 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On Euronext Paris

As global markets navigate through a landscape marked by heightened inflation and policy adjustments, France's CAC 40 Index has reflected these broader economic challenges with a notable decline. In this context, exploring growth companies with high insider ownership on Euronext Paris could offer investors unique insights into firms potentially poised for resilience or growth, leveraging the deep commitment of their major stakeholders.

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth VusionGroup (ENXTPA:VU) 13.5% 25% Groupe OKwind Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALOKW) 24.8% 30.6% WALLIX GROUP (ENXTPA:ALLIX) 19.8% 101.4% La Française de l'Energie (ENXTPA:FDE) 20.1% 37.7% Adocia (ENXTPA:ADOC) 12.4% 104.5% OSE Immunotherapeutics (ENXTPA:OSE) 24.9% 92.9% Icape Holding (ENXTPA:ALICA) 30.2% 26.1% Arcure (ENXTPA:ALCUR) 21.4% 41.7% Munic (ENXTPA:ALMUN) 29.4% 150% MedinCell (ENXTPA:MEDCL) 16.4% 68.8%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Believe S.A. operates as a digital music service provider for independent labels and local artists across various regions including France, Germany, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and the Pacific, with a market capitalization of approximately €1.47 billion.

Operations: Believe S.A. generates revenue primarily through two segments: Premium Solutions (€825.12 million) and Automated Solutions (€55.19 million).

Insider Ownership: 10.3%

Believe S.A. is positioned to become profitable within the next three years, with expected earnings growth significantly outpacing the market. Despite trading at a substantial discount to its estimated fair value, its revenue growth forecast of 14% per year is robust compared to the French market's 5.8%. Recent takeover interest from Warner Music and a consortium including major shareholders underscores its potential strategic value, although no deal has been finalized as of yet.

Story continues

ENXTPA:BLV Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Lectra SA offers industrial intelligence solutions to the fashion, automotive, and furniture industries, with a market capitalization of approximately €1.17 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions, totaling approximately €170.33 million and €110.28 million respectively.

Insider Ownership: 19.6%

Lectra SA, despite a slight decrease in net income and earnings per share in its recent quarterly report, remains poised for substantial growth. The company's revenue is projected to expand by 11.3% annually, outperforming the French market forecast of 5.8%. Furthermore, earnings are expected to surge by 28.6% per year, significantly above the market average of 11.1%. However, it's trading at a notable discount to its fair value and has a low forecasted return on equity at 13.3%.

ENXTPA:LSS Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MedinCell S.A. is a French pharmaceutical company that specializes in developing long-acting injectable medications across multiple therapeutic areas, with a market capitalization of approximately €461.40 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from the pharmaceuticals segment, totaling €14.13 million.

Insider Ownership: 16.4%

MedinCell, a French pharmaceutical company, is expected to see significant growth with forecasted revenue increases of 40.1% annually, outpacing the market's 5.8%. Despite recent setbacks in clinical trials for its F14 drug not meeting primary endpoints, improvements were noted in secondary outcomes like knee range of motion and swelling reduction. The company's share price remains volatile and shareholder dilution has occurred over the past year. Trading at 65.9% below its estimated fair value suggests potential undervaluation amidst these challenges.

ENXTPA:MEDCL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Taking Advantage

